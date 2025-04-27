Ford Wanted Employees To Drive Their Product To Work, But A Flyer Campaign Had Them Changing Their Tune

It’s weird to seek loyalty from employees who have reason to be unhappy with the company.

Unfortunately for the employer in this story, they didn’t get that memo.

Here’s how employees responded to their employer’s bizarre campaign.

Don’t ask a question you might not want to hear an answer too.

This one comes from my old man. He use to work at Ford Motor Company for many years and has many stories to tell of how insane it was to work there. I found this one hilarious.

As you might imagine, there were many hundreds of workers on site and most drove to work in a variety of cars. Management and HR decided that it would be best for the company if as many people as possible drove a Ford. So they printed off a bunch of flyers that said “Why isn’t this a Ford?” on it and put them on the windscreens of all the employee cars that were not Fords.

But it backfired gloriously.

Cue hundreds of flyers coming back to HR and management with the statement; “Because you don’t ******* pay us enough” and various other offensive words written on them. Management decided that they didn’t care what car their employees drove after that.

