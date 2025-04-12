April 12, 2025 at 2:49 am

Former Hershey Worker Stopped At A Reese’s Display And Shared Something Illuminating About Their Eggs

by Ben Auxier

A woman at a Reese's display in Costco

TikTok/robin_wfhm

Recently, I boarded a plane with my new, trusty hydro flask which features an airtight locking cover to prevent spills and steady temperature.

I filled it with nice cold water at the terminal, then brought it on board with me.

Once we’d taken off, I decided to take a sip, and promptly had water explode all around me.

See, what I’d failed to take into account was that the sealed off pressure inside the bottle was now greater than the high altitude pressure outside the bottle.

Turns out this is a common danger, as pointed out by this video from TikTok user @robin_wfhm:

A woman at a Reese's display in Costco

TikTok/robin_wfhm

“I’m at Costco right now,” she says, pausing in front of a large display of Reese’s eggs. “And I just wanted to share a fun fact.”

A woman at a Reese's display in Costco

TikTok/robin_wfhm

“So I used to work for Hershey, and they have to truck the Reese’s eggs instead of putting them in the air for any transportation.”

A woman at a Reese's display in Costco

TikTok/robin_wfhm

“Because they explode at high altitudes. Fun fact, there you go.”

@robin_wfhm985

*disclaimer: this was over 10 years ago, so things may have changed* #reeseseggs #hershey #hersheys #reeses #chocolate #easter #eastereggs #costco #costcofinds #costcotiktok #costcobuys #costcodeals #hersheyschocolate #costcohaul

♬ original sound – robin_wfhm

So, you don’t want to repeat my water bottle mistake with these.

2025 03 13 18 17 19 Former Hershey Worker Stopped At A Reeses Display And Shared Something Illuminating About Their Eggs

There was another detail spotted, though:

2025 03 13 18 17 27 Former Hershey Worker Stopped At A Reeses Display And Shared Something Illuminating About Their Eggs

Ain’t these facts fun?

2025 03 13 18 17 32 Former Hershey Worker Stopped At A Reeses Display And Shared Something Illuminating About Their Eggs

And here’s a hot, chocolatey tip!

2025 03 13 18 17 43 Former Hershey Worker Stopped At A Reeses Display And Shared Something Illuminating About Their Eggs

Mmm, now I’m hungry.

