Former Hershey Worker Stopped At A Reese’s Display And Shared Something Illuminating About Their Eggs

Recently, I boarded a plane with my new, trusty hydro flask which features an airtight locking cover to prevent spills and steady temperature.

I filled it with nice cold water at the terminal, then brought it on board with me.

Once we’d taken off, I decided to take a sip, and promptly had water explode all around me.

See, what I’d failed to take into account was that the sealed off pressure inside the bottle was now greater than the high altitude pressure outside the bottle.

Turns out this is a common danger, as pointed out by this video from TikTok user @robin_wfhm:

“I’m at Costco right now,” she says, pausing in front of a large display of Reese’s eggs. “And I just wanted to share a fun fact.”

“So I used to work for Hershey, and they have to truck the Reese’s eggs instead of putting them in the air for any transportation.”

“Because they explode at high altitudes. Fun fact, there you go.”

So, you don’t want to repeat my water bottle mistake with these.

There was another detail spotted, though:

Ain’t these facts fun?

And here’s a hot, chocolatey tip!

Mmm, now I’m hungry.

