Frozen Yogurt Place Had A $5 Bring-Your-Own-Cup Deal, So He Brought A Cup The Size Of A Jacuzzi

by Ben Auxier

I remember growing up, local gas stations would have a set “refill” price at the drink station where you could just fill up whatever you brought it.

Obviously it was tempting, though not immediately practical, to take advantage of that.

But I never would have dreamed of going as far as TikTok user @aminshaykho:

“Menchie’s has $5 bring your own cup,” he says, carrying an absolutely enormous cup into the frozen yogurt chain.

“How are we even gonna get it in?”

“We’re gonna get one of these and just fill it up. The process has begun.”

“I feel like we’re not even making any progress. It’s been 15 minutes, and this is all the progress we’ve made. This is taking so long. You think they have enough frozen yogurt?”

“It’s been 90 minutes in. The store is literally closing.”

“This is what it looks like when you merge every flavor at Menchie’s.”

At least he was nice enough to share it with some folks outside.

Will these companies never learn?

While the post doesn’t display a paid advertisement disclaimer, it’s easy to see that this was at the very least cleared with the store beforehand.

The rest of his page is filled with similar stunts at a lot of other restaurants, which, even if they’re not paying him, are likely benefitting from the publicity while he benefits from the views.

All in all, it’s not a terrible hustle. Until the stomach aches kick in.

