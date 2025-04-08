Frustrated Shopper Raised Her Voice At An Innocent Employee, But A Manager From A Nearby Restaurant Acted Like Her Boss To De-Escalate The Situation

Anyone who’s every worked a customer service job knows there’s nothing worse than a customer who thinks they’re always right.

When one restaurant manager stumbles into a chaotic scene at a nearby retail store, they use their bravado to get one frazzled worker out from the claws of a nightmare customer!

Read on for the full story!

I don’t work here , but I am banning you from the store. This just happened 20 minutes ago, and I’m still laughing about it. I was in the bullseye store with the red vests and shirts, picking up a few office supplies. I manage three restaurants, and one of the offices ran low on staples and printing paper. The supply truck won’t be in until the end of the month.

But their shopping was soon interrupted by a loud, unpleasant noise.

I gathered the items I needed and headed to the check lanes. I heard a banshee-like shrill screaming, “Hey, hey you!” I looked around, and this lady had a person who REALLY does work there cornered. The poor girl looked to be on the verge of tears. SC: Screaming Customer

RE: Real Employee

Me: Yours truly

This customer was relentlessly hounding the employee.

SC: YES! YOU! Mr. Manager, come here and discipline your employee. She refuses to help me, was very rude, and called me some very bad names! Now, I have read enough of these “I don’t work here” posts and always wondered why no one does this. So, I gave it a shot.

This manager decided they would play along.

Me to RE: Is this true? Were you rude to this lovely piece of humanity? (Which made her kind of giggle.)

She explains her situation.

RE: No, I just told her I am on my way home. I just finished my shift. If she needs help, she can ask someone else who would be more than happy to assist and is clocked in. When I told her this, she reached for me. I backed off. I don’t like strangers touching me. And I never insulted her.

But the rotten customer doesn’t believe her.

SC: (High-pitched shrill that would shatter crystal) LIAR! You called me all sorts of bad words! When I find my husband, he will have you fired if you don’t do something about it! Me: Lady, I am the district manager. I will ask you to calm down. If you don’t, I am going to have to ask you to leave the store.

The restaurant manager spooks her a bit, but she still tries to argue.

SC: WHAAT!? Well, I am just very upset, you stupid jerk. It’s been most distressful. In all my years, I have never been treated so horribly! Me: Ma’am, I’m sorry, but you aren’t settling down. I am going to have to ask you to excuse yourself from the premises or be escorted by security. (Pulls out phone, speed dials, misses my messages.) SC: But my husband…

The restaurant manager confidently directs the customer to another part of the store.

Me: Go to the customer service desk, page your husband, and tell him you will be waiting outside for him while he does the shopping. Now, leave this store immediately. (I pretend to talk to security on the phone.) Yes, we have an unruly customer who needs to be escorted from the store.

This really makes the customer lose it.

SC throws what she has on the floor and leaves, screaming, yelling, and threatening to sue and shut the store down.

The real employee is now left with the restaurant manager.

I turn to RE and ask if she is okay. She tells me, “Yeah. I didn’t know you were in the store, but I’m glad you were.” RE: I hope I’m not in any trouble. I just worked a double shift. I just want to go home. I am extremely tired and hungry.

Then the truth finally comes out.

Me: Nah, you’re not in trouble. I don’t even work here. After a second or two, it sinks in what I said, and RE begins laughing uncontrollably. I told her I manage the restaurant up the street, and she is welcome to come in and have a free meal on my dime.

They find the customer in dire straights.

As I leave for the restaurant, I walk through the parking lot and see the screaming banshee customer sitting in a pickup truck on her cellphone. I could hear her muffled screams and crying and figured I better get outta dodge.

The restaurant manager had now formed a friendly bond with the employee they helped bail out.

RE did come into the restaurant to thank me. I told her the offer for the free meal was still good. She took me up on it but tipped the server really well, even though it was a free meal.

They even found a way to laugh about the crazy situation they had just been through.

We talked and laughed about the banshee. She laughed even harder when I told her about seeing SC sitting in the truck. I told her this is definitely going on Reddit. RE says she loves these posts and will be looking for it.

This manager may not have been clocked in, but they sure handled the situation like a pro.

