Gas Station Clearly Made A Mistake On Their Prices, But That Didn’t Stop Locals From Taking Advantage

Gas prices, am I right?

It’s almost like we’re dealing with a depleting non-renewable resource.

But that’s no problem if you catch a spot of luck like TikTok user @kaykoski:

“Whoever was working their shift at bp tonight really messed up,” reads the caption.

We see on a flatbed truck an enormous container filled with a brown liquid.

At the pump, we see that 268 gallons of gas have been purchased.

For 85 bucks.

Tilting down, we see the price per gallon at an astonishing 32 cents.

Looks like somebody acted quick to capitalize on this mistake.

Some thought it wasn’t even legal to buy this cheap:

Hard to say who to feel bad for here.

There MUST have been nobody at the station at that point.

But seriously, you can’t do this.

Just for context, the last time the average gas price was 32 cents in the U.S. was 1966.

