Girlfriend Heavily Edited Their Vacation Photos For Social Media, So Boyfriend Called Her Out And Threatened To Expose The Truth

AITA for telling my girlfriend her Instagram photos are too edited and saying I’ll post the originals if she doesn’t take them down? My girlfriend (29F) (who has a decent following on Instagram) and I (35M) just got back from a trip to Mexico.

We took a ton of photos, most of them on my phone because I have a better camera, and today she posted a bunch on Instagram — but they were all edited using FaceApp or something.

She edited so much, she changed her chin, made her eyes slightly bigger, narrowed her shoulders and waist, and gave herself a perfectly round behind that straight-up does not exist in real life. She also edited my face without asking me.

I compared them to the originals and told her it’s too much. I said editing yourself like that is basically lying, and it makes both of us look fake. She said I was overreacting.

I told her to take them down and she refused, so I told her if she keeps them up then I’ll post the originals. She’s ticked now and says I’m being mean and that it’s not a big deal.

I don’t think I’m the AH — I just don’t want to be part of some fake version of ourselves online. AITA?

This person draws the line at editing someone’s likeness without their consent.

His girlfriend should respect his desire for the doctored photos to be taken down.

This user doesn’t think the girlfriend’s behavior is a good sign of her overall character.

