Girlfriend’s Mom Dotes On Her Sons And Ignores Her Sick Daughter, So Her Boyfriend Finally Snaps And Tells Her Off

This boyfriend had seen enough.

After watching his girlfriend battle being sick—alone—while her mom pampered her lazy brothers like royalty, he couldn’t bite his tongue any longer.

One cold glare from her mom later, and he unloaded all the resentment he’d been bottling up.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my gfs mother she’s horrible. So I 19meters (lol) have a gf 19f. She’s the kindest sweetest person in the world, like genuinely. My problem is my gfs mother. She’s a horrible old lady and I hate her with every fibre of my being. She’s so mean to my gf no matter how much she does for her mom. Like yesterday my gf was sick and I went to go see her. She’s got her period and the flu so like it’s a war zone. She’s throwing up, can barely walk and crying 24/7. I spend most of the day with her since I work night shift and she had sick leave.

Talk about miserable.

And the whole reason she’s sick is because of her brothers. Her mom literally rubbed her brothers, made them soup and coddled them the whole time they were sick but she did not care at all today. My gf was throwing up the whole day, not once did she ask if she was okay or if she needed anything. She acted like it was an inconvenience and my poor baby was crying. How can you treat your own daughter like this? Here’s where I may be the ah. As I was leaving, my gf was asleep in her room and her mom was downstairs coddling her little brother.

Something doesn’t seem fair here.

I stopped and I asked her to just check on my gf through the night to make sure she’s okay and she gave me such a dirty look and like it genuinely pissed me off. I told her ‘she’s a horrible mother who for some reason hates the child who does the most for her and treats her lazy unhelpful sons like the sun shines out of their asses’ and then left. My gf hasn’t messaged me yet to berate me so maybe that’s good but AITA?

Reddit was split, but most people warned that no matter how wrong she is, going nuclear on a parent can blow up a relationship.

This person says even though Mom’s behavior isn’t great, talking to her like that is worse.

This person says he wildly overstepped.

This person agrees…he should’ve kept his mouth shut.

He defended his girlfriend like a knight—just maybe with a little too much fire and not enough diplomacy.

Still, this mom needs to rethink things.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.