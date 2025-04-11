He Had a Completely Busted Glove Box, But He Took Care Of It In A Really Clever Way

Car repair can be so tricky. It’s such a specialized thing that even if you’re good at repairing other stuff, the skills just don’t transfer.

That is, unless you’re very clever.

Today we’ve got an entry in the “if it’s stupid and it works, it’s not stupid” category from TikTok user @.ezel_ezelakos:

We start by surveying the problem; his glove box latch is broken and the dang thing just won’t stay closed.

The solution? A little sliding door latch. The kind you might see in a bathroom stall.

Ta-da! Get this man a Nobel Prize.

The video has since been taken down, but here are some of the comments from the post when it was public.

Now, SOME wanted to nitpick the flaws.

And others didn’t understand the spirit of the thing.



Of course, there was constructive criticism as well.

We all recognize good work when we see it.

Technologia!

