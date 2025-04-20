He Invited His Girlfriend Over To His House, But When She Saw What Was On His Bed, She Got Upset And Left

Do we all have to grow out of everything we loved as children?

Is it childish to hold onto a few treasured toys from childhood?

In today’s story, one boyfriend and girlfriend disagree about the answers to these questions, and if they can’t see eye to eye about it, their relationship is probably over.

Let’s see why a childhood toy is causing so much drama.

AITA Why don’t I throw away my childhood stuffed animal? I (22 years old) have been in a relationship with a girl (23 years old) for a year. Yesterday I invited her to my house for the first time. I showed her my entire house, and when she came to my room, she stared at my Jack teddy bear.

She really didn’t like the teddy bear.

I asked her what was going on, and she said it was “it.” I explained that it was my childhood stuffed animal, which I’d had since I was a newborn, and that I loved it very much. She told me it was very childish and that I should throw it away because she didn’t want to be around a little boy.

He defended his decision to keep his teddy bear.

I told her I didn’t understand what was wrong with sleeping with a stuffed animal, and she got angry and left the house. Later that night, she texted me that if I didn’t throw it away, she would end our relationship. Am I the bad guy?

It does seem a little weird for a 22 year old man to sleep with a teddy bear, but she was also unnecessarily rude about it.

I don’t think this relationship is going to work out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a vote to end the relationship with the girlfriend.

Yes, don’t let her near Jack.

This grandparent has a stuffed animal too.

A lot of adults have stuffed animals.

He should definitely keep Jack.

His mom has a lot of stuffed animals.

His girlfriend really overreacted.

Her take is totally weird and unwarranted.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.