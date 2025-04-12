Warehouse Inspector Needed An Assistant To Get His Job Done, But His Manager Refused. So He Decided To Only Do The Work On His Job Description And Nothing More.

Every time a new manager walks in, things can get bumpy!

Rules change. Job descriptions sometimes change. And oftentimes the change isn’t for the better.

This guy had to deal with an incompetent manager at his job who really didn’t understand why the changes he made were a bad idea.

He showed him what was wrong simply by doing his job exactly as described.

Check out what happened.

No assistant for me? Let’s see how that works out. This happened almost 15 years ago when I was still living in my home country. I worked in a warehouse that served as a distribution center for a supermarket chain. A very famous one, by the way. I was an inspector in the shipping department. Basically, the sorting section would bring to the docks the goods that the store had requested, and we would prepare and load the shipment onto the truck.

They were always there to help each other!

In the shipping department, there were assistants who did the manual work (assembling the loads on pallets, wrapping them with stretch film, and loading them onto the truck), while the inspector checked whether everything being sent to the store was correctly labeled and secure for transport. Additionally, the inspector entered all data in the internal system, sealed the truck, and printed the load summary for the administrative department to generate an invoice. Of course, inspectors also helped the assistants with the heavy lifting.

Everyone had their responsibilities…

Most of the time, this didn’t interfere with our main responsibilities and actually sped up the process, especially since our shift, the afternoon shift, had an issue with trucks arriving late. Many times, we wouldn’t finish everything on time, leading to overtime and sometimes having to leave the remaining work for the night shift, which wasn’t ideal since each shift had its own list of stores to attend to, and this delay affected them. Each inspector worked with at least one assistant, but sometimes more, depending on their workload. Some inspectors had more stores to handle that day, some stores required extra loads, or other situations that called for additional help.

This is where it gets bad!

We had a supervisor who had been with the company for many years and had worked in the department before being promoted. The job was great, and everything ran smoothly, until a crisis hit another department, leaving it without a supervisor. Management decided they needed someone experienced to lead that department, so they transferred our supervisor there. In his place, they promoted someone from another department who had no leadership experience. Our department was running well, with no need for drastic changes. But our new supervisor didn’t see it that way.

UH OH!

One day, I arrived at work, and as usual at the beginning of the shift, the supervisor printed out a sheet listing the stores to be handled that day, along with which inspector was assigned to each one. So far, so good, he made some changes, but nothing too concerning. However, before we started working, he called the entire department for a quick meeting. In this meeting, he announced that he had reassigned which assistants would work with which inspectors and showed us a printed list. To my surprise, there was no name next to mine. In other words, I was expected to work without an assistant. I protested immediately.

He knew it won’t work out!

I don’t remember the exact details of the discussion, as it happened a long time ago, but basically, his idea was that as other assistants finished helping their assigned inspectors, whoever was available would come help me, something that already happened naturally, as we had a strong sense of camaraderie in our department. Plus, no one wanted to be seen by the bosses standing around doing nothing. But it wasn’t enough, it would overburden me. I tried to argue my case, but I couldn’t convince him.

He was still going to do his job, just with a twist!

Other inspectors were also left without assistants, but they were relatively new to the company and didn’t say anything, probably out of fear of losing their jobs or something similar. Well, since I couldn’t change his mind, I accepted that I would be working without an assistant. I took the signs for the stores I was responsible for, found available docks for them, placed the signs on the dock gates, noted on the printed sheet which stores were at which docks, then went to the dock of the first store I would handle. I leaned against the wall, crossed my arms, and waited. Goods started arriving, but I didn’t touch a single box. The dock filled up, and I didn’t move an inch.

He did what he had to do.

After a few hours, the supervisor walked through the department to check on things, saw the state of my dock, and asked why the load wasn’t being prepared. I simply said, “I don’t have any assistants, how am I supposed to prepare the load?” and remained standing with my arms crossed. Eventually, some assistants came to help me, and when they did, I helped them with the heavy lifting. But soon, the inspectors they were originally assigned to needed more help, and of course, they left my load behind. By the end of the shift, one load was ready to be loaded onto the truck, but another was only halfway done. I placed the paperwork with the load details in a visible spot for whoever would finish it and left.

This might get worse!

As I was leaving, my supervisor asked about the loads. Without turning around, I told him where the papers were. He asked if I wasn’t going to finish them, and I didn’t even respond. The next day, he called me in for a meeting. When I arrived, the manager was also there. They asked me what had happened the previous day. I replied, “Nothing that I remember.” They brought up the incomplete loads. I explained that my shift had ended, and I couldn’t stay for overtime, so I left the information for whoever would finish the job, and I even told the supervisor where the papers were.

He knew how to deal with these people!

Then, I took out my wallet, pulled out my timecard receipt, and showed them that I had clocked out at the designated time. They mentioned that I had spent most of the shift standing with my arms crossed. I responded that I had done my job, which, as stated in my contract, consisted solely of verifying the load, supervising assembly and loading, entering data into the system, sealing the truck, and printing the load summary. Nothing beyond that.

The manager finally understood.

I continued by saying that anything else I might do during my shift was purely out of goodwill to help the assistants and speed up the work. But on the previous day, I had chosen to exercise my right not to perform those extra tasks because I felt unfairly treated by my supervisor, who had not assigned me a dedicated assistant. That would have significantly overburdened me with tasks I wasn’t paid to do. The manager simply looked at the supervisor and said, “He needs to have an assistant.” Then he turned to me and asked me to leave.

And there’s the cherry on top!

The two of them stayed there for quite a while. That same day, I was assigned an assistant, and we never spoke of it again. Nothing like that ever happened again. The new supervisor’s stint lasted only a few months before he returned to his previous role. He had put too much trust in employees he was friends with, but who weren’t very competent at their jobs, and that was his downfall. Our old supervisor came back to his position, and everything improved again.

At least the malicious compliance was effective! I’m surprised the manager understood the mistake so quickly.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think of this story.

