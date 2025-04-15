He Overcame Setbacks And Thrived In His Life And Career, And He Made Sure To Rub It In The Faces Of His Ex And Boss Who Always Tore Him Down

Life has a funny way of throwing challenges at us, but it’s how we rise to them that truly matters.

For one man, a series of setbacks paved the way for a triumphant comeback.

But the story wouldn’t be complete without him sending a well-timed message to the ex-wife and ex-boss who always doubted him.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Two for One petty revenge. In my early 20’s, I decided to divorce my ex, and throughout and after the divorce, she made my life miserable.

Once he left her, things started to turn around.

I got a two-year degree and moved to an engineering company, and my life started to take shape. This made her double down, just as my new wife and I bought our first house. The kids learned to love my now-wife, etc.

But it wasn’t all sunshine and roses yet.

The only downside was my boss. He almost cost me my job by saying, “I don’t get what the big deal is,” when I came back from leave after my wife’s miscarriage.

This boss wasn’t only rude, he actively hindered his growth.

He also refused to support me in attempting to get tuition reimbursement from the company, saying that I could never pass engineering school and other hateful things. Funnily enough, he was wrong, and a future boss saw my potential. I did get that degree.

He started thinking about everything that led up to that point.

As I approached graduation, I was reflecting on how I had made it so far. That’s when the idea struck me.

He decided to really show these people what he’s made of himself.

I sent them both an invitation to my graduation and a note that I looked forward to seeing them. For my boss, I included notes about the new role I landed and how important he was to my success.

He had a few choice words for his ex, too.

To my ex, I added that while there, we wanted to discuss with her a move to a nicer neighborhood and how the kids were really loving the house, etc. Truly living well with “grace” is the best revenge.

In this man’s case, the best way to prove your point is by letting your successes do the talking.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks this story exemplifies the best kind of revenge.

If you really think about it, his ex wife and ex boss are kind of a perfect match.

This revenge truly was a slam dunk in all the best ways.

Succeeding is great, but if you can rub it in the face of anyone who’s ever doubted you… even better!

This guy is just living his best life.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.