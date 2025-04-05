He Reported His Ex To Her Job Because Of Family Harassment, But She Thinks He Went Way Too Far In Getting Her Fired

There’s a temptation to think of the internet as not part of the real world.

But the interactions we have there are just as real as the ones we have through any other medium, and there can be repercussions.

Actions have consequences, after all.

Check it out.

AITAH for reporting my ex-gf to her boss at work and getting her fired because she harassed my family online? So to start things off – my ex-girlfriend is… or was a nurse. The reason I went to her workplace at a hospital and reported her for harassment was because nurses have a duty of care. Also, it it was just me that she was harassing, I could handle that. But she was including my new wife and baby in her posts, which was my breaking point.

“Duty of care” is actually a legal standard, though what it means exactly in this context would depend on what country this person lives in.

So I dated my ex for about 2.5 years and things just didn’t work out. The reasons weren’t relevant, but about 6 months later, I started dating one of her acquaintances that she went to high school with. Not super close, but friendly. Writing it this way makes it sound so fake 👀 but I’m just being super careful for the low risk of legal ramifications 😶

And then the trouble started.

Anyway, almost immediately, the harassment started. Random accounts commenting insults on our socials (before we had to set them to private), rude DMs. I recognized them as her because she has a very unique way of typing things. We just ignored her and eventually she went away.

A happy day arrives!

Then, my new partner got pregnant. Happiest day of my life. We kept the pregnancy quiet just in case there were complications but everything went smoothly, and we had a boy (who I’ll call Teddy for this story).

And then the clouds roll in again.

About 3 months later, the comments appeared, except aimed at Teddy. I’m not writing any of them because they’re awful, but again, I knew it was her. That was my breaking point. I made an appointment with the head nurse person (not sure what they’re called) and showed her all the posts, along with previous text conversations between me and my ex. All she said was “I’ll sort this out.” and I thanked her for her time.

The results were pretty swift.

I found out through a mutual friend that she not only got fired, but that the head nurse person said that if my ex said one bad thing about Teddy, she would personally see that her license was revoked. Very grateful for that, as the harassment completely stopped.

And now he’s got a question.

This was almost a year ago, and after finding this subreddit I thought it’d be interesting to see if I was the [jerk] or not? I did cause her to lose her job (only hospital in the area so she moved elsewhere), but she brought an innocent child into her petty pursuit of us. But that’s my story, thoughts?

Let’s check in with those thoughts from the comments.

A lot of people straight up did not believe the story.

Those who believed it thought he was entirely justified:

Some details didn’t quite add up:

It’s conflicting:

Personally, I think the story is likely true but the commenters are in doubt.

Either way though, it’s a safe bet to just…not harass people on the internet.

