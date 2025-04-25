He Rounded Up His Taco Bell Total To Donate To Charity, But He Might Have Accidentally Erased It

I absolutely love Taco Bell. Too much. Way too much.

And when I get it through the drive-thru (as opposed to dine-in, or pick-up, or delivery, or drone, etc), I’m often asked if I want to round up.

I like to be charitable, but I’m never sure how on-the-level those things are, so I usually say no.

And maybe better that I do, because it’s confusing.

At least according to this video from TikTok user @roborangeo:

“All right, somebody please correct me if I’m wrong,” he begins.

“I got out of work, and I got Taco Bell on my way back. I’m talking to the lady at the drive through, she takes my order, and she’s like, ‘okay, that’ll be sixteen dollars and thirteen cents.’ I’m like, ‘okay.’ She’s like, ‘would you like to round up to round up 87 cents to fund children’s education?’ I was like, ‘yeah.’ That sounds like a good cause.”

“Which, by the way, $17 for Taco Bell, they used to hand you the deed for $17. But that’s besides the point. I did get a lot. Big guy, long day. Regardless, moving on.”

“I get to the window, and, she’s like ‘that’ll be $17 even.’ I’m like, ‘okay.’ I show her my work ID, because we get a discount at this Taco Bell near work. And she was like, ‘oh.’ I was like, ‘what, you guys don’t take that anymore?’ She goes, ‘no, it’s not that. It’s just, why’d you donate?’ And I’m like, ‘what do you mean, why’d I donate?’ And she was like, ‘oh, I don’t know.'”

“It didn’t really hit me till after I left, but, correct me if I’m wrong. My 87 cents still went to children’s education. And then the dollar fifty or whatever that I saved off the 17 was out of Taco Bell’s pocket.”

“Listen, I’m not trying to disrespect any fast food workers, but she just didn’t seem to fully understand that system. And that’s how I interpret it. That I still donated, but then I saved out of Taco Bell’s pocket. I don’t know. Please tell me I’m not crazy.”

So, according to some, this is actually a donation MATCHING program.

And it does work well?



But wait, is it a donation match or a donation reimbursement? Those are very different.



The math is confusing.



I’ve run the calculations and determined that I want a Mexican taco.

But that’s pretty much par for the course.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.