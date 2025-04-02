He Shut His Fiancé Out Of A Huge Purchase, So She Couldn’t Deal With The Betrayal And Called Off The Wedding

Every couple dreams of finding the perfect home together, but that dream only works if both partners are on the same page.

When one fiancé discovered her partner had secretly bought a house with his mother, she quickly found herself shut out of the house and their future together.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for calling off my wedding after my fiancé bought a house with his mom?? Okay, so, me (28F) and my fiancé (30M) have been together 5 years.

Up until this point, the couple was on the same page about their goals — or so she thought.

We were planning our wedding for this fall and had been talking for YEARS about our future — kids, finances, and buying a house together. We had a whole plan to save up, find something we both loved, and make it our home. This was talked about a lot.

But one day, he dropped a huge bombshell.

Welp, turns out he already bought a house. But not with me… with his MOM. And he didn’t even tell me he was looking. Apparently, she found “the perfect place” and convinced him to split it with her because she “didn’t want to rent anymore.”

She could hardly believe what she was hearing.

So now, instead of us planning our future together, he’s financially tied to his mother, who’s going to be living there full-time.

I just stared at him like… what??

What he said next made matters even worse.

And when I asked where I fit into all this, he goes, “Oh, well, you can move in too, of course!” Like I’m supposed to be thrilled to live in a house his MOM picked out, partially owns, and is just… there all the time. He also admitted he did it because “I was taking too long” to save and his mom offered him a “faster way” to own something.

This changed everything for her.

I was so shocked and ticked, I told him I needed space. And the more I thought about it, the more I realized I can’t marry someone who thinks this is normal. So, I called off the wedding.

But somehow she is the one taking the heat from the rest of the family.

And now his whole family is blowing up my phone saying I’m being dramatic, that “it’s just a house” and that I’m overreacting because we can still “live together.” Even my own parents are saying canceling the whole wedding is extreme. Like… am I losing my mind?? AITA or is this a giant red flag??

She deserves to find a home she loves too, one that doesn’t require her to be an afterthought.

Reddit weighs in with their thoughts.

According to this commenter, she’s most definitely not overreacting.

This user thinks it may just be time for a clean break.

It’s almost maddening just how inconsiderate of a partner he’s been.

This situation reveals some serious defects in his decision making skills (or lack thereof).

If he is already making such big commitments without her, it doesn’t bode well for a happy marriage.

She thought they were building a life together, but it turns out he was drawing up the blueprints with someone else.

