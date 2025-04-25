He Took His Car To The Dealership To Get An Oil Change, Then He Got A Call That It Had Been Crashed

Most of us don’t do our car maintenance tasks and appointments nearly as often as we should.

And the next time you’re looking for an excuse for that, just remember what happened in this video from TikTok user @flatdustin:

“Today I went and got my car an oil change. The people at the dealership were super, super helpful in the sense that when they changed the oil in my car, they also slammed my car into a wall. So I really appreciate that.”

“The guy at the dealership called me, and he was like, ‘hey, your car is done…also, I have bad news.’ ‘Okay. Like what?’ ‘Uh, they hit your car on a wall,’ and I’m like, ‘*****, what?’ Like, I’m [angry], right?”

“So I’m trying to figure it out with them, and they’re like, ‘oh, we can give you a loaner car, but not till tomorrow.’ And I’m like, ‘oh, you are gonna actually give me a ******* private chauffeur. I’m gonna have a car service. I’m gonna burn your place to the ground.'”

“Anyway, I basically went and looked at the car. The damage isn’t that bad, but the way that they hit it on the wall, they literally have to replace the entire front bumper and the side fender also.”

“Like, who do I need to sue? What would you do in this situation?”

Many preached caution.

Seems weird they’re short on cars.

At least they didn’t try to lie about it.



It’s a good news, bad news situation.

Now, I’m no lawyer, but I really don’t know what there would be to sue over in this situation.

Lawsuits seek damages.

In this case, the obvious damage to seek would be the cost of fixing the car, which they’re already in process of taking care of, presumably through their massive insurance policy.

