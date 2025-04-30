He Wanted A Quiet Place To Recharge Between Shifts, But His Difficult Roommate Accused Him Of Being Too Loud To Live With

Living with new people often means adapting to quirks, habits, and the occasional double standard.

With one particularly difficult roommate, one renter soon found out that no matter how quietly he tiptoed, his presence was always a bit too loud.

AITA? Woke roommate up by flushing the toilet So I just moved to a new house I am renting a room in. It is a two-story, five-bedroom house with myself and two other males. I am subleasing the room from one of the roommates who holds the lease and am currently on a month-to-month. Let’s call the roommate Mark.

For him, he was mainly looking for a quiet place to land after work.

I am a firefighter, and my job is very stressful and requires me to be away from home for days and even weeks at a time with a very varied schedule. Some days I am off during the week, and others I am off on the weekend. Fifteen days into my lease, I have only spent two nights at my new home. Anyways, I spent my second night at my place this month and decided to wake up early at 5:30 on a Sunday to go skiing.

He considers himself a type-A person who carefully plans each detail of his life.

I premade my lunch, pre-staged my clothes, and packed the car the night before so as not to disturb the others. But after I woke up in the morning, I had to use the bathroom. As a result of this, I had to flush the toilet.

But to Mark, he may as well have been a bull in a china shop.

My roommate later informed me that I woke him up and that he is a light sleeper, and that I need to flush the toilet more quietly and that I need to sneak out if I want to live here.

He tried to offer alternatives to Mark that could help with his light sleeping.

We talked it out, and I asked him if he wears earplugs or can use a white noise machine, to which he replied no. “I can’t sleep with either of those things.” He is a very thorough and detail-oriented person, as am I. I like having my things organized, my day planned out, and a tidy living environment.

But nothing ever seems to be enough for Mark.

I feel as though he has been “nitpicky” about other things too, though. He informed me that he doesn’t like lights being left on or the house being left unlocked, but then proceeded to not lock the house and leave lights on before he went to bed — which I checked.

That isn’t all, though.

Additionally, I left some scouring pads under the sink to clean my cast iron, and he asked me to remove them and put them in the garage because he is worried that someone might accidentally scrub the sink with them and damage it. But the contradiction is that the sponges he uses have scouring pads on them. There have been a few other things he has mentioned that just seem very minor to me. I am less than a month into my rental, and I don’t want to be on eggshells in my home. AITA?

He signed up for a place to rest, not a 24/7 personality test.

As a firefighter, he knows a thing or two about pressure, but even still, Mark’s expectations are just too much to handle.

No one should be forced to tiptoe around their own home.

