He Wants To Be Buried Next To His Dad, But His Entitled Mom And Aunt Keep Got Mad At Him When He Wrote His Wishes In His Will

AITA for telling my mom she doesn’t get to decide where I’ll be buried and ending all chances of her overruling my wishes? I (19m) have terminal cancer and I have been faced with death since I was 16 when my cancer was first diagnosed. My wishes on where to be buried have been figured out and my sister (26) helped me get a lawyer to make my wishes legal.

The thing is my mom doesn’t like them and it’s become a fight. My dad died when I was 4 and mom remarried when I was 6. My mom sees her husband as her one true love and she considers him mine and my sister’s dad even though we have never called him dad and my sister was way old enough to not consider him a dad. I know I was young enough to consider him a dad. But to me he was never my real dad and I only had one.

My mom wants me to be buried in the plot she and her husband bought together. I want to be buried with my dad. Mom’s upset about it because it means she won’t be buried with me when the time comes. My sister and I told her she could choose to be. Dad was her husband. Mom said she moved on from him and her husband is her actual husband now and has been her husband longer than dad he’s been our dad longer than dad was.

I told her it didn’t matter because he wasn’t my real dad. Mom told me the people who raise you are your real parents not the people who make you. My aunt suggested I get cremated and split the remains but I don’t want that. I don’t want to go into mom and her husband’s grave.

So I made the will and I even got paperwork so my sister has the decisions when I’m gone and can stop mom from going against my wishes. Mom got so mad when she learned about it. I feel like I had to. I know this is really hard for mom. My aunt keeps giving me a hard time. She said I don’t even believe in heaven or hell so why would I care.

But if I’m going to be forever in stone I want to die as my dad’s son and not be claimed as my stepdad’s son. Even if that breaks mom’s heart. AITA?

