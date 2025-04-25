He Was Craving Comfort Food After A Long Day, But Was Taken Abak When His Wife Served Up An Argument Instead

Communication is the backbone of any marriage, but sometimes messages get lost in translation.

When a simple thumbs-up leads to a dinnertime dispute, one couple finds themselves at odds over expectations, effort and a missing meatloaf.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for not making the dinner that my husband requested? My (28F) husband (31M) and I have been married for a little over two years. I’m currently about two months pregnant with our first child.

Her husband has been extra wrapped up at work lately.

My husband works as the general manager of a local fast-food franchise. I’m not under employment anywhere, but I do a lot of freelance technical writing work from home. My husband’s position pays surprisingly well with good benefits, but he’s been having to put in a ton of hours lately, as staffing has been a major problem. The other day, he texted me to let me know that he would be working late AGAIN for the fourth time this week.

So when she asked him what she wanted for dinner, he had something special in mind.

A little later, I texted him that I was going grocery shopping and asked if there was anything special he’d like me to pick up while I was there. He responded, “Get me a couple packs of peach sparkling water, please. Also, I could really use some comfort food. You think I could get some meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and corn?” I responded with thumbs-up and winking, kissing-face emojis. I bought him everything he asked for.

But when she went to prepare the meal, she decided to take a last-minute detour.

However, I had already thawed pork chops for dinner that night, and, honestly, they were on the verge of going bad, so I had to use them up.

When her husband got home, things got messy.

When my husband got home, he asked where his meatloaf was. I told him that I’d bought the ingredients but that I wasn’t serving meatloaf that night. He then said that this was the one thing he’d been looking forward to for the past couple of hours and that I’d made it seem as if I was going to make it for him.

She tries to tell him that she never explicitly promised that’s what she was making.

I told him that I’d never said any such thing and that I’m not his domestic servant, taking dinner orders. He shot back that if I didn’t want to make what he asked for, I should have just said so. I said that all I’d indicated was that I’d pick up the food, not that I’d make his requested meal that evening.

Now the whole situation has put a sour taste in both of their mouths.

This whole thing could probably be written off as a miscommunication, but, honestly, I’m angry that my husband seems to assume that I’m at his beck and call to make whatever meal he wants. And he’s angry that I apparently “can’t do one nice thing for him when he asks.” Who’s the AH?

Dinner came with a side of disappointment that night.

What did Reddit think of all this?

This user thinks the husband is right to be disappointed.

She pretty much all but confirmed meatloaf was on the menu.

There’s a clear solution here that could have saved both parties a lot of grief.

This user suspects the wife is clearly misrepresenting what actually happened.

Assuming and ignoring are two ingredients that should always be avoided for a happy marriage.

To avoid another mealtime meltdown, this couple needs to serve up some clearer communication.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.