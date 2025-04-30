April 30, 2025 at 10:48 am

Lowe’s Customer Was Tired Of Waiting For Help, So He Came Up With A Way To Get Their Attention

by Ben Auxier

Remember that scene in Parks & Recreation where Ron is at the Home Depot, and someone tries to help him, but he responds “I know more than you?”

Well, if you’re having the opposite problem, maybe take some sage advice from TikTok user @goose.whisperer:

“You’d be amazed how fast someone a Lowe’s come and help you.”

“If you just drive this thing around the store just a few minutes…”

“…they’ll help you in no time.”

How can a store this huge have a staff this small?

What happened to the Rons at these places?

It’s a don’t-do-it-yourself attitude.

Just make a *little* trouble.

To be clear: don’t start driving around equipment that isn’t yours and you don’t know how to drive.

You might get some assistance and a lifetime ban.

