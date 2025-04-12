Boyfriend Works A Lot More Hours Than His Girlfriend, But She Still Makes A Point Of Telling Him That Her Job Is Much Harder

Quick, what’s the worst job you’ve ever had?

Some of you had an answer in mind immediately. Others really had to think about it.

Because every job has its hardships, and sometimes they’re difficult to compare.

Like in this story where one girlfriend keeps insisting on comparing her job to her boyfriend’s job.

Let’s read all the details.

My girlfriend is convinced that her job is infinitely harder than mine I’m a 23 year old male and she’s a 20 year old woman, and we both work in different industries.

I work anywhere from 8-12 hours a day, which really just depends on if we’re down to the wire on a deadline or not. She works about 6 hours every other day during the week.

She seems to believe her job is harder than his.

Any time that I come home and say that I had a rough day, she instantly tries to one up me about how her day was harder and I couldn’t fathom working her job. I used to be a busboy / dishwasher when I was younger, so I’ve worked in the service industry before.

And then the day came where it all blew up.

Yesterday it was a particularly rough day after a 12 hour shift and I came home and just wanted to relax a bit before I did my chores. She came out of the bathroom and blew up at me for being lazy, and started going on about how all I do at work all day is sit around and shoot the breeze with my coworkers. I’d love to do that honestly but I’d be out of a job if I did.

The dam burst forth, and words spilled out.

I put up with this kind of stuff for months but yesterday I had enough, and I told her that she has the work schedule of a high school kid and as a hostess doesn’t go through near as much as a server or cook does, and she needs to stop hyper inflating herself to make it seem like she’s the only one doing hard work.

Granted, each line of work, especially the service industry, has its own draining factors, especially mentally. I just couldn’t stand being berated in my own home when I know I bust my bum every single day to provide for my family. AITAH or did I do the right thing?

Who works harder shouldn’t really be a contest in a healthy relationship.

Let’s see what the hard workers in the comments on Reddit make of all this:

There’s a deeper issue at play here, clearly.

Some people said just throw in the towel.

It does seem like a manipulation tactic.

I mean this in the most literal way, but you’ll have to grow up.

One thing’s for sure, I’m exhausted just reading this.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.