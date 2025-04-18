Her Annoying Brother In Law Kept Bullying Her Autistic Daughter, So She Warned Him To Get His Act Right Or She Will Exclude Him For The Upcoming Family Trip

Bullies are everywhere, even in your own family!

AITA for telling my brother in law to stop picking on my kids or he’s not coming on vacation? I have three kids, Rob (16m), Lisa (14f), Anne (9F). Lisa is autistic, and her special interest is Taylor Swift. Rob and Anne go along with it and indulge her. They’re good kids who care and support each other and Rob and yes Anne get attention and support for their interests too.

My brother in law Hector’s entire personality is trying to rile people. You know the whole “it’s just a joke bro”. Super childish but whatever “he’s family.” Except my husband is out of the country, so I guess he thinks he gets to do whatever he wants. A few weeks ago he started needling at Lisa by making fun of Taylor Swift using lots of childish name calling words, intentionally using the wrong word for fans and stuff. Just really immature kid stuff.

Lisa knows that not everyone likes TS and some people even hate her. One of her best friends hates her. She’s not unable to hear different opinions. She has her own I’m sure she’d LOVE to share with you all if you had 4 hours to spare. He would say “Well Swiffers did x y z” she would say “Uncle Hector it’s Swifties” and he would say it again to needle at her. Rob was in the room, I was not. Rob said to him “Why do you keep using the wrong word, she told you the right word?”

Hector said he can say whatever he wants and to “cry about it.” Rob said “It just seems like you’re going out of your way to upset Lisa” Rob asked her to finish what she was talking about and to ignore Hector. This is when I came into the room, and Hector waved at the kids and said “Roberta’s getting real mad that someone’s joking about mother (?)” (I wasn’t in the room so I didn’t hear the comment about me and Rob said I wouldn’t get it)

Before I could say anything Rob said “Bro did you really just call me a girl’s name? Are you 12?” I put my hands up and said okay enough, Hector, stop. He said I’m raising soft kids who can’t take a joke. I said he’s being so rude and that he wouldn’t be acting like this if my husband was home. I said that if he wants to still go with us to Colorado in the summer like we were planning, he has to stop NOW or he’s not coming.

This set him off and he said I had no right to do that (yes I do) and that I’m being a controlling yak over Taylor Swift. I said no, forget Taylor Swift, this is about you being mean to your niece because her dad isn’t home. He said forget you and good luck next time we have a problem, we’re on our own. He took his Costco chicken and left and I swear he must have immediately gone running to my MIL because she called me to ask for what really happened and sighed a lot.

I asked her if I was overreacting and she said she just hopes we can work it out because that trip was all he had to look forward to since he was laid off from work. I HATE causing drama in the family so am I TA and I’m out of line?

