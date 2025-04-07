Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want Her To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Sister’s Wedding, But She Refuses To Back Out

It’s a fact of life…some men are incredibly insecure and they feel threatened by anything and everything!

AITA for refusing to step down as a bridesmaid because of my boyfriend’s ultimatum? “I’m in a tough situation and need an outside perspective beyond my friends and family. I (26F) have been with my boyfriend, Tommy (27M), for 11 months. He’s a really caring guy and has always treated me well. Like any couple, we’ve had small disagreements, but nothing major until now. For context, my older sister, Kimi (31F), is getting married to her fiancé, Graye (23M), in three months. Graye happens to be the cousin of my ex-boyfriend, Levi (26M).

Levi and I dated from freshman year of high school through college until I broke up with him two years ago. He had developed feelings for his now-girlfriend, Tammie (24F), whom he met in college. The breakup was mutual, and there are no hard feelings, we’re on good terms. I’ve known Levi since I was six, and we were best friends growing up, sharing the same friend group. Because of that, I spent a lot of time at his house, and his family became like a second family to me. Even after our breakup, his parents, two older sisters, and extended family continued inviting me to family events.

I attended a few, but once Levi told me that Tammie felt uncomfortable with my presence, I started going less out of respect. (This was before I started dating Tommy.) Kimi kept going to family events since she was with Graye. That said, I still occasionally see Levi at small parties hosted by my best friend, May (25F). She and her boyfriend, Hunter (26M), are still close with Levi, so he’s sometimes there. We don’t really interact much at these events. Tommy has met Levi at these gatherings and has even spoken with him a few times. He never mentioned having an issue with it.

Now on to the problem. Kimi and Graye’s wedding is a small, intimate event with only close friends and family. I’m a bridesmaid, and Levi is a groomsman, which means we’re paired up to walk down the aisle together. I was initially a bit uncomfortable with it, but I love my sister and want to support her, so I put my feelings aside. Levi’s girlfriend, Tammie, is invited, and she’s totally fine with everything, as the most interaction Levi and I will have is walking together for a few seconds. But Tommy is furious. He now refuses to attend the wedding and has given me an ultimatum—either I step down as a bridesmaid, attend only as a guest, or not go at all.

I, of course, told him no. This is my sister’s wedding, and I want to be there for her. It’s not my fault her fiancé is related to Levi. Tommy lost it. He shouted at me, called me horrible names, accused me of wanting to cheat on him with Levi, then broke some of my things before storming out. He’s now staying at a friend’s place and refuses to see or talk to me. I’ve never seen him this angry before. I have never given him any reason to think I’d cheat on him, and Levi and I don’t go out of our way to talk to each other. So I have no idea where this is coming from. After talking to May and my friends about it, word got back to Levi, and he actually offered to step down as a groomsman to avoid drama. I told him not to do that. My family now knows what happened because Levi told Graye, and my parents are furious. Kimi is disgusted by how Tommy treated me. They don’t want him at the wedding no more.

I’ve tried reaching out to Tommy, but his friend texted me he doesn’t want to see me. I’m honestly worried about him because this reaction is completely out of character. He’s always been a great boyfriend, but this whole situation is making me question things. So, AITA? My friends and family say I’m not, but I need an outsider’s perspective.”

