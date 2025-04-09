Her Boyfriend Shared An Honest “Confession: About Her Body, But She Got Hurt And Is Now Contemplating Ending The Relationship

Some people are too into looks and physical appearances.

AITA for suggesting to break up after my boyfriends “confession” about my size? I (34F) and Tim (35M) met on a dating app 4 months ago. We never stopped talking since. Two months after we matched, I visited for a week (he lives 2500 miles away) specifying beforehand that I’m insecure about my body.

I’m a heavy set girl, a few cm taller than him. We talked about it, promised to be honest to each other. I dated mostly much taller, heavier men than me, and he dated mostly slimmer, skinny women. But we agreed maybe it’s time to expand our range of preferences since we like each other so much.

After the first visit, we decided to enter a relantionship, and two months later, I visited him again for a week. Based on my descriptions and photos, he was imagining something way worse. He was laughing about it, but in the end, we started saying I love you,. We were also planning a life together, merging our families, and so on.

Our intimate life is amazing. We’re always excited and at it like bunnies. He’s very open in presenting me to his family, friends, and coworkers and out and about through town.

Sometimes, we have deep conversations at night about how hard it is to fully express ourselves to the other person because of previous trauma and abusive relantionships. One night, we were making jokes, and he said: “Got some work to do before you’re up to my standards, but I like a project.”

I replied, “Are we talking sizing issues?” His answer was, “I’ve already been honest about your size. Honestly, it bothers me that it bothers me, if you know what I mean.” This has turned into a huge fight between us to the point that we keep going back and forth if we should just call it quits.

It’s hurtful to think that your partner doesn’t like your body, maybe even disgusted at it. I don’t see how I can be comfortable naked around him ever again. He said he knows my weight is a complex issue with medical implications, but he should be able to say what he thinks about it.

Because of our fight, he got very defensive, saying I shouldn’t be so sensitive, that I knew beforehand his usual preferences and I shouldn’t spiral. His blunt description was that he doesn’t feel turned on when I strip. So then what’s the point?

He calls me the jerk for trying to break up the relationship. He says this is just a “concern,” and that we can work through it together. Now, he’s pressuring me to make a decision because he says this limbo for him is exhausting. So, am I wrong to terminate the relationship based on how I feel related to his words?

Honesty matters, but so does feeling valued in a relationship.

