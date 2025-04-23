Her Boyfriend Told Her To “Act Normal” Around His Friends, But When She Did Exactly That, He Didn’t Like It

Blending into a partner’s social circle can be tricky.

This woman was instructed by her boyfriend to “just act normal.”

So, she did.

But her low-key energy didn’t sit well with the group… or her boyfriend.

Read the full story below.

Just act normal around my friends.” Alright My boyfriend always acts different around his friends. Suddenly too cool, kinda dismissive, barely affectionate. Before we go out, he’s like: “Babe, just act normal. Don’t try too hard or anything.”

This woman agreed with his boyfriend’s instruction.

Okay. So when his friends made jokes, I didn’t laugh unless they were actually funny. When they talked about stuff I wasn’t into, I just chilled and scrolled my phone. Didn’t hype him up, didn’t add to convos, just… existed.

Her boyfriend took back what he said.

Halfway through, one of his boys goes: “Yo, she doesn’t even wanna be here, bro.” And my BF? Kept side-eyeing me the whole time. Later, he’s like, “Ok maybe not that normal.” Oh? Like I was before?

Maybe she shouldn’t hang out with his friends. It sounds like she thinks they’re boring.

Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This one makes sense.

Here’s some sensible advice from a user.

This person shares a valid point.

Yup, exactly!

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, acting “normal” can create a negative impression to others.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.