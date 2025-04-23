April 23, 2025 at 7:22 pm

Her Boyfriend Told Her To “Act Normal” Around His Friends, But When She Did Exactly That, He Didn’t Like It

by Heide Lazaro

Friends hanging out and having fun on the staircase of their school

Freepik/Reddit

Blending into a partner’s social circle can be tricky.

This woman was instructed by her boyfriend to “just act normal.”

So, she did.

But her low-key energy didn’t sit well with the group… or her boyfriend.

Read the full story below.

Just act normal around my friends.” Alright

My boyfriend always acts different around his friends.

Suddenly too cool, kinda dismissive, barely affectionate.

Before we go out, he’s like:

“Babe, just act normal. Don’t try too hard or anything.”

This woman agreed with his boyfriend’s instruction.

Okay.

So when his friends made jokes, I didn’t laugh unless they were actually funny.

When they talked about stuff I wasn’t into, I just chilled and scrolled my phone.

Didn’t hype him up, didn’t add to convos, just… existed.

Her boyfriend took back what he said.

Halfway through, one of his boys goes:

“Yo, she doesn’t even wanna be here, bro.”

And my BF? Kept side-eyeing me the whole time.

Later, he’s like, “Ok maybe not that normal.”

Oh? Like I was before?

Maybe she shouldn’t hang out with his friends. It sounds like she thinks they’re boring.

Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This one makes sense.

Screenshot 2025 04 14 at 1.42.50 PM Her Boyfriend Told Her To Act Normal Around His Friends, But When She Did Exactly That, He Didn’t Like It

Here’s some sensible advice from a user.

Screenshot 2025 04 14 at 1.43.09 PM Her Boyfriend Told Her To Act Normal Around His Friends, But When She Did Exactly That, He Didn’t Like It

This person shares a valid point.

Screenshot 2025 04 14 at 1.43.47 PM Her Boyfriend Told Her To Act Normal Around His Friends, But When She Did Exactly That, He Didn’t Like It

Yup, exactly!

Screenshot 2025 04 14 at 1.44.27 PM Her Boyfriend Told Her To Act Normal Around His Friends, But When She Did Exactly That, He Didn’t Like It

Finally, short and straightforward.

Screenshot 2025 04 14 at 1.44.57 PM Her Boyfriend Told Her To Act Normal Around His Friends, But When She Did Exactly That, He Didn’t Like It

Sometimes, acting “normal” can create a negative impression to others.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter