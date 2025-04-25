Her Boyfriend Wouldn’t Cook, But Made A Whole Presentation To Critique Her When She Did

Have you ever been to one of those “Power Point Parties?”

You know, that thing where friends get together and give little presentations on something they like to nerd out about?

It can be a lot of fun.

But not if you do it like this guy did.

AITA for refusing to cook after my BF tried to “critique” my cooking with a literal PowerPoint presentation? So, this happened a few days ago, and I’m still trying to process it.

You can already tell this is going nowhere good.

For context, I (28F) have been with my BF (30M) for about 2 years. We live together, and I’ve always done most of the cooking because I genuinely enjoy it, and he claims he can’t “even boil water” without setting off the smoke alarm.

But the beggar was about to become a next-level chooser.

The other night, I made one of our favorite meals, and while we were eating, he got a weird smirk on his face. He then says, “You know, I’ve been taking notes.” I laughed, thinking he was joking, but then he said, “No, really. I made a presentation.” I still thought it was a joke until he got up, connected his laptop to the TV, and opened a PowerPoint titled “Improving Our Home Dining Experience.” I was in disbelief as he went slide by slide critiquing my dishes: “Slide 1: Too Much Garlic,” “Slide 2: Pasta Consistency,” “Slide 3: More Salt, Less Sass.”

And to add insult to…well, insult:

The kicker was Slide 8, which was just a photo of Gordon Ramsay facepalming with the caption, “What he’d think.” I was stunned.

Come on man, don’t bring Gordon into this.

He only insults people who signed up for it.

I told him if he had such detailed opinions, he should cook himself. He tried to backtrack, saying it was “all in good fun” and that he was “just trying to help.” But I wasn’t laughing. I haven’t cooked since, and now he’s been living off cereal and takeout. He’s sulking, saying I’m overreacting and “ruining the joke.” So, Reddit, AITA for refusing to cook after my BF presented me with a PowerPoint critique of my cooking?

Let’s see what the comments were cooking up:

Yet another example of “weaponized incompetence.”

Maybe it’s time to enlist the Real Ramsay.

Or give him a taste of his own cooking.

You know, you could just say “I think I personally like a little less garlic” while thanking her for cooking.

That’s, yanno, normal communication.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.