Her Co-Worker Wanted To Take His Clingy Girlfriend To A Work Trip, But She Shut The Request Down

Work trips aren’t vacations.

This woman has a co-worker who wanted to bring his girlfriend on a work trip.

She thought it was not fair for everyone else, so she denied his request.

Did she make the right decision? Read the story below to find out.

AITA for refusing to let my coworker’s girlfriend come on our work trip? I work in a pretty tight-knit sales team. A couple of times a year, we go on work trips to different cities. It’s for networking and client meetings. It’s a mix of work and team bonding, but it’s still a professional trip.

This woman noticed that her co-worker’s girlfriend kept showing up.

One of my coworkers, Jake, has been dating this girl, Sophie, for about six months. She doesn’t work with us and has nothing to do with our industry. From what I can tell, she just really doesn’t like being away from him. She’s shown up to a few of our work dinners (that are meant for the team), and it’s been awkward because no one else brings their partners.

Her coworker asked if he could take his GF to a work trip.

We have a trip coming up, and last week, Jake asked if Sophie could come along. I was confused at first, so I asked if she had business there or something.

She said it wasn’t appropriate.

He just said, “No, she just wants to come with me and make a trip out of it.” I told him it didn’t really seem appropriate since this is a work trip, and having someone’s girlfriend tagging along changes the whole dynamic.

He got annoyed when she said no.

He got annoyed, and said he’d pay for her flights and hotel, so it’s not like she’d be on the company’s dime. I said that’s not the issue. She’s not part of the team, and this isn’t a vacation. He kept pushing.

She explained her decision.

I finally just said, “Look, I don’t think it’s fair to the rest of us. You can’t just turn this into a couple’s trip.” Now, he’s upset and acting like I’m being unreasonable. AITA for shutting this down?

Her answer seems reasonable.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user describes her as “completely unprofessional.”

While this person shares their personal thoughts.

This person brings his wife to work trips, too.

This person shares some sensible advice.

Finally, short and straightforward.

It’s a work trip, not a romantic getaway.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.