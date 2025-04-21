Her Dad’s Fiancée Has Been Giving Her A Hard Time, So She Told Her She Is Not In Her Family And Never Will Be
Parental separation is often heartbreaking for the children.
When your parent finds someone else, things can get even more tense.
This story will have you believing that evil stepmothers are real, because they are. This teen knows it first hand.
Check out what’s going on with this family.
AITA for telling my dad’s fiancée I’m not her family?
Two nights ago, I was eating dinner with my dad and his fiancée when we got into an argument.
My dad and his fiancée have been together for a year so I didn’t really know her well before she moved in (My father also never told me she would be moving in).
Me and his fiancée dislike each other.
They disagree about religion.
She was raised Christian and expects me to go to church with them even though I’m not religious.
This isn’t really a problem anymore because I told my mother I didn’t want to go, but his fiancée still likes to make snarky comments about religion like saying I can’t celebrate Christmas if I’m not Christian.
So, I’ve been on the edge with her.
They also disagree about food.
I really hate onions.
My father and his fiancée know this but they still decided to put a ton of onion in the dinner, so I had to pick onions out of my food.
So I complained about it.
Then fiancée started talking about how in her family whenever someone didn’t like something for dinner they would have to make a different meal for themselves.
So she took a stand.
I got really ticked off and told her that I wasn’t her family so that didn’t apply to me.
And she started saying that when she and my dad got married she would be my stepmom.
I told her that didn’t make her my family.
And then she started talking about if she and my dad ever had a child (which they won’t because he already has a teenager and she’s over 40) that I would be her family.
I told her I wouldn’t be interacting with that child and then she stopped talking.
This blended family is off to a really bad start.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
I’d love to see the look on her face.
Should have called her on that.
It’s beyond pathetic.
Same. What a piece of work.
Not fatherly at all.
Evil stepmother material for sure.
