Her Ex Is Asking Her To Lower The Child Support For Their Daughter, So She Gave Him The Option To Relinquish His Rights To Their Daughter

AITA for refusing to lower my BD’s child support? My baby daddy (BD) is ordered to pay close to a grand in child support (CS). That’s per month for our one child (3.5). Now, long story short, that amount was agreed upon during our divorce because he had a job at the time that could easily afford that.

He left our child home alone at 17 months. So, I got awarded sole legal and physical custody, and he gets visitation. This all happened around the 18-month mark of our daughter’s life.

Fast forward two years, and this man has left job after job. He keeps taking jobs making much less to avoid paying child support. It’s been put into the system. He’s even been to court and threatened with jail.

Now, fast forward again to a couple weeks ago. He called me, asking me about lowering the CS. He said that they would be taking $281 from him weekly, and that would leave him with basically nothing.

He owes over $15K in back pay, and over $3000 in medical expenses. And he still hasn’t filed taxes for two years. He also hasn’t seen our daughter in over two months nor calls to check on her.

I’ve told him to just give away his rights, but he refuses. So, I got frustrated with him. I told him how I’ve been trying my hardest to keep my cool with him, but him calling me and asking me this is making me mad.

I’ve told him I couldn’t care less if he gets it lowered. I have a masters degree and am a government contractor, so I make good money. I said I would not be the one to request it be lowered, he would have to. He claims the CS office never responds to him.

We go back to court in May to make sure he’s paying. I know he’s worried about jail. He also struggled a lot and had to move back in with his sister because he makes basically nothing. I do feel bad that he can’t get ahead because of this.

I can take care of my daughter without him, but for me, it’s the principle of it, too. I’d be more than fine for him to relinquish his rights. He could remove himself from mine and her life. He said he would, a couple of times, then changes his mind. So, AITA?

If you want to be a deserving father, you need to exert more effort than this.

