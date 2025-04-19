Her Father Keeps Pushing Her To Marry In A Church, But These Lovebirds Outright Refuse

Why, oh why, can’t people let others get married the way they want to?

Why does there need to be a million opinions from parents, family members, friends, etc.?

Ugh!

Well, I guess there’s really no escaping it, and this woman is having some issues with her father about her upcoming wedding.

Is she doing anything wrong?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to cave in to my father’s “wishes” for my wedding? “Me (37F) moved out of my country ten years ago, while my father & his part of the family stayed in the country. My sister also lives there with her family. My mom moved with me. I am getting married this year and I wanted to have a family wedding that included my dad’s side of the family because that’s who I grew up with, and I have a lot of fond memories with them and wanted to celebrate. My whole family is not religiously observant, we just do the regular functions (baptisms, first communion) out of Catholic “tradition”.

Dad has his own ideas…

My dad the whole time I’ve been engaged has been pushing for me to get married in church (hard no for both me and the fiance), then he said we could get married in an civil hall kind of church (also no because we’d like our ceremony to be outside in the open). He helped me find a venue with a really pretty gazebo where they do legal / symbolic ceremonies and that is the place where I will be getting married and having the reception.

Give it a rest!

I came back today to my country to finalize some things and in the car he tried again asking if I didn’t want to get married in church (“No, thank you, that is not what I want.”) and then at the other civil hall (“No, we already have a venue and you helped me choose it / find it.”). Then he got mad saying my fiancé is the one who’s pushing these decisions as if I didn’t have any individual autonomy. My mom is mad at him and says he can’t get over the fact he’s not in control, I’m just so tired of this petty argument. AITA?”

Well, he’s persistent, you have to give him that…

But it’s definitely time to drop it.

