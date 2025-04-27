Her Friend Ditched Her For A Guy On A Vacation, So She Booked Her Own Hotel And Spent The Rest Of The Trip By Herself

Why do people do this…?

AITA for leaving my friend alone on a trip after she ditched me for a guy? “Me and my best friend, both in our early to mid twenties, recently went on a vacation across the country. I paid for everything, flights, hotel, the full trip, as a gift to her. It was supposed to be a fun girls trip. The first two days were great. We were exploring, having fun, and had plans for the rest of the weekend. Then a guy she had been talking to casually ended up landing in the same city. She said she didn’t know he’d be there but admitted he was from the area and thought there was a chance. As soon as she found out he had landed, around 11 in the morning, she rushed us back to the hotel so she could get ready.

She completely abandoned all the activities we had planned for that day, stuff we had both been excited for, and spent two hours getting ready. Then we spent the entire afternoon waiting around for this guy at two different restaurants. He finally showed up around 5 pm, stayed for maybe half an hour, was rude, distant, and seemed unbothered, which honestly wasn’t shocking considering the fact that he’s a professional athlete and a lot of them tend to act like that. Shortly after he arrived, we went to the bathroom together and she randomly told me she thought he was more into me because I’m blonde and she’s not. I had barely said a word to him and was staying on my phone the whole time, purposely trying not to insert myself in any way.

Then when we got back to the table, she made a joke in front of him about how my ex boyfriend cheated on me a bunch. It was completely offside and felt like a weird, insecure dig in front of someone she was clearly trying to impress. After he left, we went back to the hotel so she could get ready again. I was exhausted and upset, so I got into bed. She begged me to go out with her, saying she wanted to turn the night around. I agreed, and she chose a bar she wanted to go to.

When we got there, it turned out he was conveniently at the nightclub next door. We ended up staying there until 4 am, and I just sat on my phone the entire time. He spent the night bouncing between other women while she hovered nearby, waiting for scraps of attention. It was honestly painful to watch. I will admit the one thing I did wrong, and I apologized for it later, was that I snapped at her at the club. She knew I had been upset all day, and even admitted, but in the middle of the night she suddenly started acting clueless, repeatedly asking me, “What’s wrong? What did I do? You seem mad at me.” She knew exactly why I was upset. I was so burnt out from running around after this man all day that I swore a little and basically told her not to talk to me for the rest of the night. I just wanted to go to sleep and be done with it. I know I shouldn’t have snapped, but I hit a breaking point.

She ended up going home with him that night. By noon the next day, I still hadn’t heard from her. I was so upset I booked a new hotel room and spent the rest of the trip alone. I didn’t cancel the original hotel room I was paying for, and I didn’t cancel her flight. She was totally fine, and we were still in our own country. I just didn’t want to be a part of whatever the rest of the trip had turned into. It’s been about a month since then, and we’ve talked about it twice. Neither time has gone well, as she’s stated that I “left her,” that she was “scared and alone,” and that she didn’t understand “how you being upset over something like that, that seemed so small, could lead to you ditching me.” I don’t see it the way she does. She ditched me for a guy, and I chose to quietly remove myself instead of causing drama or getting into a fight. We haven’t really spoken since we got back, but it’s basically ruined our friendship. I feel like I paid for a hookup trip I didn’t sign up for and got completely sidelined. AITA?”

