Her Friend Insulted Her Daughter, Then Acted Shocked When She Decided Not To Attend Her Wedding

All I’m gonna say about this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page is that I think the woman who wrote it needs to cut her “friend” out of her life forever after what went down…

But that’s just my opinion!

Read on and see what YOU think.

AITA for telling people the real reason why I skipped my friend’s wedding? “I (35F) am still friends with some of the people I went to college with. One of them, Debbie (36F) got married this past January, after being engaged for two years. Early in the planning process, Debbie had asked my 6-year-old daughter (who was 5 at the time) to be the flower girl. We agreed, and she had the dress sent to us right away. We barely spoke about the subject for a while.

Hmmm…

Then the wedding was delayed by almost a year (the original date was in March ’24). I’m still not sure why, I’ve heard 3 or 4 different reasons. By the time the actual wedding date came around, the flower girl dress did not fit my daughter anymore. We didn’t find out until roughly 10 days before the wedding (admittedly my fault), and I texted Debbie right away to ask what I should do about it. Her first reply was “Figure it out.” I tried to ask her where she’d bought the dress, where I could get a similar one or whether it would be okay for my daughter to wear a different dress. I basically gave her a list of ways I could fix this and asked her what she preferred.

Whoa!

Debbie responded with “I don’t have time for this. Stop making your whale of a daughter my problem.” Obviously, I decided against attending the wedding after that. As far as I’m concerned, we’re no longer friends. And to be clear, I know that up until this point, I was not the *******. I didn’t tell anyone about it at first, but our absence was obvious (my friends missed me, and my daughter was supposed to be the only flower girl). Whenever Debbie was asked about it, she apparently just said we’d had an argument, but it wasn’t a big deal.

She let loose!

When our mutual friends and acquaintances asked me, I told them the truth, without sugarcoating it or trying to defend Debbie. I even showed my friends the text messages that proved everything. Everyone took my side. About a week ago, Debbie called me. She apologized for what she said about my daughter, but told me I have no idea how stressed she was at the time. She said it wasn’t fair for her to lose friends over a mistake she’d made when she was under so much pressure. Again, I don’t think I was in the wrong for skipping the wedding, but I’m wondering whether I took it too far by telling our mutuals why.”

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person was surprised.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Her friend definitely needed a reality check!

What a piece of work.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.