Her Friend Owes Her A Lot of Money, So She Told Her She’d Rather Get Paid Than Have Her Come In Town For Her Birthday

AITA for telling my friend I don’t want her to come to my birthday? “I (30F) have been best friends with Callie (29F) since 2016 and I consider her to be more like a sister. Callie has always been bad with managing money, any time we go on trips, I pay for everything and she usually takes weeks, sometimes months to pay me back for expenses. I’m usually fine w this bc I trust her and know she would never not pay me back. A few years ago we both moved to bigger cities and assumed we were going to be making better money. We made a dumb decision to invest in something that basically ended up having no value. A few months afterwards Callie told me flat out she was not going to be able to keep up with the monthly payments. I actually am making better money in my city & am good with finances.

Since I can handle it better financially, we came to an agreement that she would pay the $2k yearly taxes and I would cover the monthly payments of $500. We decided we would split the initial down payment ($2k each) and then figure out the rest once everything was paid off. All in all she probably owes me upwards of $18-20k if you include interest. This was in 2023 and needless to say the whole thing has put a strain on our friendship. While she’s managed to keep up w the taxes each year, she did not start paying me back the $2k for the down payment until a couple months ago. I’ve been extremely patient with her but finally had to talk to her about a payment plan that was more concrete than just her saying she’ll “send me what she can when she can”. The last time I visited was for another friends 30th birthday party which we were allowed a plus one so I brought Callie.

She drank too much & got upset over nothing completely out of the blue, I ended up having to babysit and it snowballed into a huge fight between us. We resolved it, but the stress of it all is definitely causing us to have these rifts more often and we don’t stay in touch as much as we used to. This past weekend I flew into her city for an event we both went to. She started asking me about my birthday plans since it’s coming up in a couple weeks. I usually like to do a big party or trip but I decided to keep it low key this year and was telling her.

She started saying she still could fly in to just spend the day and do something since she’s pretty much always been there for it, at which point I said that I would rather her pay me back first than spend money coming to visit. I honestly feel bad for feeling how I do but it’s been so long that she’s owed me money. While I don’t expect her to be a hermit and do nothing but married to her job it also sucks to know she is out spending money when she could be paying me back instead. Personally if I was in debt to a friend I would be working and putting as much as I could towards that until it was entirely paid off, but I know everyone is different. AITA?”

