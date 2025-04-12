Her Friend Refused To Stop Criticizing Her Fiancé, But She Was Angry When She Told Her That She Could No Longer Help Plan Her Wedding

When you have close friends, it is good when they talk to you about your life and even offer input.

What would you do, however, if your friend kept criticizing your significant other even after you told them to stop?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she told her friend that she could no longer help plan and support her upcoming wedding.

Check it out.

AITAH for telling my friend I won’t support her wedding plans because of her behavior towards my fiancé? I (28F) have a close friend, “Sarah” (27F), who recently got engaged. I was thrilled for her and offered to help with her wedding planning. I expected her to be open to suggestions and appreciate my input. However, over the past few months, I have noticed some concerning behavior from her toward my fiancé, “Jake” (30M). It started with her making passive-aggressive comments about his hobbies and interests, which I brushed off at first.

This seems rude.

But then, she began to make snide remarks about our relationship, claiming that I could “do better” and that Jake was “just not her type.” It felt like she was consistently trying to undermine my happiness. I confronted her about it, and while she apologized, the comments continued over time. I eventually decided enough was enough.

It seems like she brought it up respectfully.

Over coffee last week, I privately told her that I wouldn’t be able to support her wedding plans or participate in any events if she couldn’t treat Jake with respect. It was an emotional conversation, and she was upset. I explained that friendships are about mutual respect, and if she couldn’t respect my relationship, then I couldn’t support her big day. Now, she’s been spreading word among our friend group, painting me as a “bad friend” and insisting that I should simply be happy for her regardless of her comments.

I’m sure she only told them part of the story.

Some friends are siding with her, stating that I overreacted and should have just let it go. I feel justified in my decision, but I can’t help but wonder if I could have handled it differently. AITAH for standing up for my fiancé and expressing my feelings about not supporting her wedding plans? AITAH?

If she has a problem with Jake, she should bring it up to her privately and respectfully.

The friend is out of line here.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this.

This person suggests she distance herself.

This commenter says the friend wouldn’t tolerate her badmouthing her fiancé.

They do need to grow up.

This is an interesting theory.

This person says she overstepped.

This woman is not acting like a friend.

Time to call the whole friendship off.

