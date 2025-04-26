Her Friends Pressured Her Into Dressing Like A Dill Pickle With Them For Her Birthday, And They Got Weird When She Refused

Wearing goofy matching outfits is something a lot of folks would agree to because they find the novelty of it fun.

But the person in this story didn’t give into the peer pressure.

Check out the outfit she turned down and why.

AITAH for refusing to wear the matching “pickle dress” my friends picked out for my birthday dinner?

I had my birthday last weekend and a few of my friends decided to surprise me by planning a dinner and getting us all matching outfits. Cute in theory, right? That’s what I thought too—until I saw the actual outfit.

It’s not to her taste.

It was a bright green, shiny latex-looking dress covered in cartoon pickles. Literal pickles. With faces. And little speech bubbles like “Dill with it!” and “I’m kind of a big dill!” It looked like something a drunk Etsy seller would make at 2 a.m. as a joke. Apparently, the whole “pickle theme” came from an inside joke I barely remember—something I said once during a tipsy game night about craving pickles when I’m stressed. That was it. That was the foundation for the entire birthday outfit. I told them straight up I wasn’t wearing it. I didn’t want to walk into a nice restaurant looking like a rejected Nickelodeon mascot. They begged, said it was all in good fun, and that they’d already taken pics in theirs. But I just couldn’t do it. I wore a normal black dress instead.

Then things got awkward.

Well… they all showed up in the pickle dresses without me. I could tell they were annoyed, especially the one who organized it. The energy was super weird all night. One of them even muttered “guess some people just don’t know how to have fun” when I went to the bathroom. Now I’m getting passive aggressive texts about how I “killed the vibe” and “made everything about me” on my own birthday. I feel kind of bad because they did put effort into it, but like… I never asked to be the queen of condiments. AITAH for refusing to wear the dress, or were they just being too extra?

Here is what folks are saying.

You’d think so…

Dill pickle isn’t a condiment, though.

I’m not sure I’d go this far…

Better idea. But I would have totally done it, especially because I’m obsessed with dill pickles.

It should be a crime to use two puns in a comment. LOL kidding.

Great, now I crave dill pickles.

Again. (I’m not pregnant, BTW.)

