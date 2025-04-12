Her Good Friend Is Having A Rough Time And Needs A Place To Stay, But That’s Not Enough To Let Him Into Her Home

A friend in need is a friend indeed.

But how far do you need to go?

Listen to this story where one woman is wondering how far she really needs to go to help a friend when it’s a huge inconvenience to her.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for refusing to let my friend move in with me after they broke up with their partner? Hey everyone, I (28F) have a friend (30M) who recently broke up with his long-term partner. They had been together for about five years, and while I’m sympathetic to what he’s going through, I’m not sure how to handle this situation.

Here’s what had been going down:

A few days after the breakup, he asked if he could move in with me temporarily while he figures things out. We’ve been close friends for a while, but we’ve never lived together. I said no, explaining that my apartment is small, and I enjoy my personal space. I also mentioned that I feel it might strain our friendship.

And now he says she’s in the wrong:

He got upset and started telling mutual friends that I was being unsupportive, and now they’re all telling me I’m in the wrong. They think I should be a better friend and offer him a place to stay, especially since he’s going through such a tough time. I want to be there for him, but I really don’t feel comfortable with him moving in. AITA for saying no?

Then why don’t her friends offer him a place to stay?

What do the comments on Reddit say?

Sounds kinda toxic to a lot of folks.

This is a serious paradigm shift and is not to be taken lightly.

It’s your space.



There are other ways to ask for help.

