Her Husband Forgot His ID And Had To Take A Later Flight, So She Doesn’t Want to Pick Him Up At The Airport Since He’ll Arrive Late At Night

AITA for not picking up my husband from the airport? “I traveled to Ohio to visit my parents earlier this week with our 2 young kids (4 and 1.5 yrs old). My husband’s original flight was leaving our home state at 12:30 pm with an arrival time of 5 pm EST. The airport is 1.5 hours from my parent’s house.

He missed his flight because he didn’t remember to take his ID to the airport and didn’t have enough time to drive home and back before take off. The next available flight doesn’t land until 12:30 AM. AITA for refusing to pick him up tonight and telling him to get a hotel and we will pick him up in the morning?

I’m so mad he could be so irresponsible to not even remember his ID when he only had to pack and remember things for himself. Yes I could make the drive and not get home until 3 AM but he’s the one who messed the entire day up so why should I be miserable and tired the next day? He thinks he can Uber or take a taxi but I find it hard to believe someone would take on that job when it’s such a far drive from the airport so late at night.”

