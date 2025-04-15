Her Husband Isn’t Pulling His Weight With Raising Their Child, So She Finally Put Her Foot Down And Made Him Pick Her Up From Daycare

Marriage is a give and take deal, you know what I’m saying?

And each person in the partnership has to pull their own weight!

And you better believe that the woman who wrote this story on Reddit is pretty peeved at her husband.

Is she wrong?

Read her story and see what you think.

AITAH for not picking up my daughter from daycare? “I (39) F and my 43(M) husband adopted a baby girl. She’s 7 months old now and is in daycare. We both have full time jobs and my parents are both deceased. He has both parents living and siblings. I have 3 other children from a previous marriage. One of which is 17(F). My husband was married before also, but had no children which is why we decided to adopt a baby.

She tried to tell him…

I, myself wanted to adopt an older child, but he really wanted a baby. I expressed to him how hard and expensive raising children are and how babies demand a certain level of time and attention. He swore he would be there for every bit of it. Midnight feedings, picking up from daycare, diapers, the whole shebang, so I agreed. We brought our sweet girl home as a newborn.

Doh!

I took 6 weeks off of work, with pay, and soon after we brought her home my husband switched jobs to where he was working nights. So everything was on me, right away. He barely helped. I was severely sleep deprived with him snoring while I was up with the baby. When I went back to work it was really all on me as I worked days, and he was still on nights so I picked the baby up from daycare and when we would get home, husband would be asleep. This continued for about 5 months.

She’s doing it all!

Now he’s back on days mostly, but I still pick her up from daycare and when we get home, he plays with her for a little while then watches TV as I make supper. If he does feed her or change diapers, everything has to be where he can see it or he calls me across the house to come and help him. This month I have a serious review for work that we are doing and am working late. So I asked him if he could pick her up from daycare this week. He agreed. He did fine the first day, then the next day, he calls and said he has to work that night so he asked if I could pick the baby up so he could sleep. I picked her up, brought her back to work with me so I could finish. The day after he got her, as asked, but today he calls me and tells me that he will be working tonight and that I needed to pick the baby up again so he could sleep.

No way, dude!

And I told him no. I practically raised her by myself since we got her and I can’t make a habit of bringing her to work with me. He got upset and now we aren’t speaking. I suggested that the 17 yr old could help when she got home, as she does not mind doing so. He snapped on me and said he’d handle it. I feel like he could ask one of his siblings to help or his parents. AITA for telling him no?”

She’s not happy that he isn’t pulling his weight!

And why would she be?

