June 2, 2026 at 8:15 am

A Pharmacy Cashier Explained a 5-Minute-Old Prescription Wasn’t Ready—So the Customer Blamed the Wrong Person

by Heather Hall

Pharmacist smiling at a customer

Pexels/Reddit

Some people seem to think everything happens instantly these days.

This pharmacy cashier runs into customers all the time who leave the doctor’s office and head straight to the pharmacy expecting their prescription to be ready.

Then they get frustrated when it isn’t there.

Even after the cashier explains that prescriptions don’t always show up immediately, some customers still refuse to believe it.

Instead, they decide to call the doctor.

Read on to see what happens next.

Constant pharmacy cashier struggles

Not sure if anyone here works at a pharmacy but if so, you’ll understand what we have to go through. I’m sure some of you are the very same people who do this.

Like literally half our customers say, “Hi, I’m here to pick up my prescription that was just filled.”

Me: “I don’t see anything, do you know which one it was?”

People can’t accept that these things take time.

Customer: “No but I just left the doctors like 5 minutes ago.”

Me: “Oh, that’s probably why. Sometimes there’s a bit of a lag between when the doctor sends it and when we get it.”

Customer: “But I saw him send it.”

Me: “Yes but it doesn’t get here immediately all the time.”

The whole thing is pretty mindboggling.

Customer: “I’m gonna call him and ask why it isn’t here.”

Like seriously, I literally just told you myself. Why get the same answer from someone else?

Not only does it not send within seconds but we also need time to fill it. Your bottle of 270 Gabapentin doesn’t just magically appear in a bag within seconds when we have hundreds of customers.

Wow! As they say, attention spans are shorter than ever.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this whole thing.

Apparently, this reader knows all about that.

Pharmacy 3 A Pharmacy Cashier Explained a 5 Minute Old Prescription Wasn’t Ready—So the Customer Blamed the Wrong Person

Oh no. This is probably a big deal.

Pharmacy 2 A Pharmacy Cashier Explained a 5 Minute Old Prescription Wasn’t Ready—So the Customer Blamed the Wrong Person

According to this comment, they like this scenario.

Pharmacy 1 A Pharmacy Cashier Explained a 5 Minute Old Prescription Wasn’t Ready—So the Customer Blamed the Wrong Person

Here’s someone who works on the other side of the calls.

Pharmacy A Pharmacy Cashier Explained a 5 Minute Old Prescription Wasn’t Ready—So the Customer Blamed the Wrong Person

Some people seem completely incapable of waiting.

The cashier gave a perfectly reasonable explanation, but that apparently wasn’t good enough.

For some reason, hearing the same answer from a doctor feels more convincing than hearing it from the person standing behind the pharmacy counter.

The funny part is that no amount of phone calls is going to make a prescription arrive any faster. Sometimes the answer really is as simple as, “Give it a little time.”

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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