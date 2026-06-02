A Pharmacy Cashier Explained a 5-Minute-Old Prescription Wasn’t Ready—So the Customer Blamed the Wrong Person

Some people seem to think everything happens instantly these days.

This pharmacy cashier runs into customers all the time who leave the doctor’s office and head straight to the pharmacy expecting their prescription to be ready.

Then they get frustrated when it isn’t there.

Even after the cashier explains that prescriptions don’t always show up immediately, some customers still refuse to believe it.

Instead, they decide to call the doctor.

Read on to see what happens next.

Constant pharmacy cashier struggles Not sure if anyone here works at a pharmacy but if so, you’ll understand what we have to go through. I’m sure some of you are the very same people who do this. Like literally half our customers say, “Hi, I’m here to pick up my prescription that was just filled.” Me: “I don’t see anything, do you know which one it was?”

People can’t accept that these things take time.

Customer: “No but I just left the doctors like 5 minutes ago.” Me: “Oh, that’s probably why. Sometimes there’s a bit of a lag between when the doctor sends it and when we get it.” Customer: “But I saw him send it.” Me: “Yes but it doesn’t get here immediately all the time.”

The whole thing is pretty mindboggling.

Customer: “I’m gonna call him and ask why it isn’t here.” Like seriously, I literally just told you myself. Why get the same answer from someone else? Not only does it not send within seconds but we also need time to fill it. Your bottle of 270 Gabapentin doesn’t just magically appear in a bag within seconds when we have hundreds of customers.

Wow! As they say, attention spans are shorter than ever.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this whole thing.

Apparently, this reader knows all about that.

Oh no. This is probably a big deal.

According to this comment, they like this scenario.

Here’s someone who works on the other side of the calls.

Some people seem completely incapable of waiting.

The cashier gave a perfectly reasonable explanation, but that apparently wasn’t good enough.

For some reason, hearing the same answer from a doctor feels more convincing than hearing it from the person standing behind the pharmacy counter.

The funny part is that no amount of phone calls is going to make a prescription arrive any faster. Sometimes the answer really is as simple as, “Give it a little time.”