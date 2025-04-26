Hubby Wants His Wife To Be Responsible For Putting Away His CPAP Machine In The Morning, But She Thinks It Should Be His Responsibility

I’m gonna go on the record this instant and say that this woman’s husband’s behavior is ODD.

Like, really odd…

Is she treating him badly or is he to blame for this situation?

Check out what happened in the story below!

AITA for refusing to take care of my husband’s medical equipment? “My husband (42m) and I (41f) are having a disagreement. Here’s the situation: he uses a CPAP machine at night. He’s had it for 15 years and never puts it away in the morning. He has decided that it’s my responsibility to take care of it and prevent the children or our pets from touching it.

This is weird…

He says it’s unreasonable for him to put it away every morning, even though there are many many things the kids and I use and put away every single day. He insists that other things of his be left where it’s convenient for himself even if it makes life harder for the rest of us. (example he will leave his shoes under the kitchen table and tells me that I should just not clean the floor there at all so his shoes don’t get moved) He goes to great lengths to make life easier for himself even if that means putting more difficulty on me and our children.

Oops!

Last night our cat got into our bedroom and chewed on the hose for his CPAP. I didn’t know it till we went to bed and husband freaked out. He demanded to know why I wasn’t watching his CPAP and why I had “let” it get ruined. Then he decided he wants to lock me and the kids out of our bedroom when he leaves for work every morning. I said absolutely not.

What the hell is going on here…

Our second bathroom is only accessible thru the bedroom, all my own things are in the bedroom. That would leave me with out access to any of my things during the day unless I cleared everything out of my room and the second bathroom (which is also where I keep my makeup and other personal items) which to me seems totally unreasonable I told him he should put away his CPAP every morning. He says that it’s unreasonable for him to remember to do such an annoying task and that he shouldn’t have to put anything he owns away I really feel like he should be responsible for his own things and that it is unreasonable for him to lock me out of my own room. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This person agreed.

Another reader chimed in.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

These two are having a serious disagreement…over a CPAP machine…

But there are bigger issues at play.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.