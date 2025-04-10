Her Husband’s Ex Wouldn’t Stop Making Petty Comments, So She Told Her To Keep Her Jealousy To Herself

Man, talk about sticking your nose where it doesn’t belong…

AITA for telling my husband’s ex to keep her jealousy to herself? “I (30f) am newly married to my husband, Rick (30m). So I’ll try to explain the backstory/relationships but i suck at typing so sorry ahead of time. Rick was raised with Maddie(30f). My MIL(50f) and Maddie’s mom were best friends since they were babies. They dated back in high school but it didn’t work out. They did however remain close friends. I probably should note that Maddie ended up marrying my older BIL 5 years ago.

So on to now. Rick and I have spent the last year wedding planning and doing the all of the traditional events that comes with that. It’s been an incredibly stressful time but being my SIL, Maddie was at almost everything.

Normally this wouldn’t be a problem. I like Maddie… but it seemed like every passing day she would get angrier with me. This lead all the way up to our rehearsal dinner when she started making comments “in a joking manner”. “I could have been his wife” “I would have look stunning next to him at the altar”. This continued most of the way through our meal. I admit i was irritated and not enjoying myself because of it.

When she “jokingly” asked Rick why they broke up again, I decided to speak up and told her to keep her jealousy to herself. She acted like she didn’t know what i was talking about. I told her I’ve had to listen to her little remarks at the rehearsal for MY wedding and I was tired of it. She shut up but my BIL and MIL kept looking at me funny for the rest of the event.

When Rick and I got back from our honeymoon, 2 days ago, my MIL had a talk with me about how that was incredibly rude and that I owe Maddie and apology. I’m starting to wonder if I was actually in the wrong here. Rick says I was justified but MIL and BIL are still upset with me over it. AITA?”

I think it’s safe to say that this lady had it coming.

