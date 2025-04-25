Her Mom Got Upset With Her For A Petty Reason, And Now She’s Refusing To Come To Her Baby Shower

This woman’s mom sounds like A LOT.

And I don’t mean that in a good way!

She thinks she might have been a little hard on her mom, but you need to read the story she wrote on Reddit and make up your own mind.

AITA: My mom won’t come to my baby shower.

“I’m (31f) 25 weeks pregnant and have a baby shower planned for May.

This is also my first pregnancy

My mother told me she would buy me the travel system, or a car seat that I wanted.

I found the perfect one on Amazon.

The travel system I picked out actually fits all makes of their car seats (baby trend).

If my husband needs the stroller, the other carseat would be compatible and we wouldn’t have to swap out car seats if one of us had to take the baby.

It was convenient for us.

I sent my mother the link for my registry and told her to buy from there so nothing was bought in duplicates.

I could see exactly who bought what, I could thank them, and that it would sent directly to my house so I could get things set up faster.

(Baby shower is more so people can come together if they wanna buy little things off the registry.)

I sent her the link about a month and a half ago when I first started it, after we found out the gender, and she didn’t buy anything.