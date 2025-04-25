Her Mom Got Upset With Her For A Petty Reason, And Now She’s Refusing To Come To Her Baby Shower
This woman’s mom sounds like A LOT.
And I don’t mean that in a good way!
She thinks she might have been a little hard on her mom, but you need to read the story she wrote on Reddit and make up your own mind.
Get started now!
AITA: My mom won’t come to my baby shower.
“I’m (31f) 25 weeks pregnant and have a baby shower planned for May.
This is also my first pregnancy
My mother told me she would buy me the travel system, or a car seat that I wanted.
I found the perfect one on Amazon.
The travel system I picked out actually fits all makes of their car seats (baby trend).
If my husband needs the stroller, the other carseat would be compatible and we wouldn’t have to swap out car seats if one of us had to take the baby.
It was convenient for us.
I sent my mother the link for my registry and told her to buy from there so nothing was bought in duplicates.
I could see exactly who bought what, I could thank them, and that it would sent directly to my house so I could get things set up faster.
(Baby shower is more so people can come together if they wanna buy little things off the registry.)
I sent her the link about a month and a half ago when I first started it, after we found out the gender, and she didn’t buy anything.
What happened here…?
A week ago I got 2 notifications from Amazon that the carseat was bought by my aunt and uncle, and the travel system was bought by my sister.
I messaged my mom to let her know, and offered her to buy the other carseat that would fit our baby after she exceeded the 35 pound weight limit.
I also explained that I still needed a few other big things like a tub (our house only has a shower) and bassinet, or anything else that was still listed on the registry.
She was more than welcome to throw in for those since I know she wanted to help but explained I no longer needed the travel system or the separate car seat.
This is a strange response…
She sent me a long message telling me that I blew her plans, she feels like she’s no longer part of this family, and that I should have told people not to buy those 2 items until she bought them.
I told her I wasn’t going to tell people not to buy me the things that I listed that I need and that she had over a month to buy them herself.
She then told me she refuses to buy anything from Amazon, and thus won’t buy from the registry I posted.
Now she’s saying she’s not coming to see me in April to go shopping (I live in another state) and that she wont be here for the baby shower, but she might come to visit after the baby is born.
(I’m due in July).
She then sent me a check in the mail and told me to buy what I needed myself.”
Check out what Reddit users had to say about this.
This person said she’s NTA.
Another Reddit user agreed.
This individual shared their thoughts.
This person spoke up.
And this reader offered some advice.
The baby shower might be better with Mommy Dearest there…
Just saying.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.