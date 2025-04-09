Her Mom Keeps Passing The Responsibility Of Caring For Her Little Sister To Her, So This Woman Tries To Dodge The Duties At All Costs

Being a big sister to a little baby can be tiring.

This woman was dubbed by her mom as “mother #2” of her little sister.

But she doesn’t want to help take care of her sister.

She tries to avoid her mom and little sister to dodge the responsibility, but she’s wondering if that’s the wrong thing to do.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not caring for my sister? I’m one of three kids from my mom’s first marriage. My parents divorced when I was 7. My mom dated multiple men before having my sister with “Mike.” Mike had serious issues, and was cut out of her life.

This woman was forced to care for her baby sister.

Since my sister was 9 months old, she slept in my room, and I was forced to care for her constantly. My mom called me “Mommy #2″ even though I had no interest in taking care of her.

She’s always left to care for her sister.

My brothers weren’t expected to help because, well, they’re boys. So whenever I wasn’t at my dad’s, I had to watch my sister. That’s while my mom took breaks or did chores.

She ignored her crying sister late at night.

One night, at 1 AM on a school night, my sister was crying. I ignored it, hoping my mom would handle it. After 10 minutes, my mom angrily took care of her and called me selfish. She gave me the silent treatment for a day. She still brings it up.

She keeps protesting.

After three years, I protested more. My mom finally made my brothers help out, but she still calls me my sister’s “mother.” She insists I should have maternal instincts just because I’m a girl.

Now, she tries to avoid her mom and sister whenever she’s at home.

She says that my brothers and I will be responsible for her schoolwork when she turns six. I have to entertain her, share my console, and even give her my food when she whines. Otherwise, I get yelled at. I avoid leaving my room because, as soon as my mom sees me, she dumps my sister on me.

She doesn’t know if she’s being selfish.

Now, I wonder if I’m selfish. My mom is raising my sister alone, but I hate babysitting and have decided never to have kids. Still, should I be more understanding? AITA?

She shouldn’t have to be her sister’s “mother.”

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

This isn’t okay, says this user.

This person thinks this is a form of child abuse.

Short and simple.

Finally, this person is telling her to move out.

She’s the parent, not you.

