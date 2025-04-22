Her Mom Passed When She Was Young, But Now Her Half-Sister Claims She Isn’t Her Real Mom

It’s a terrible tragedy when a child loses a parent at a young age.

In today’s story, one teen shares that her mom died when she was young, and years later, her half-sister keeps arguing with her about it.

She’s fed up with her half-sister’s lack of understanding and said something she shouldn’t have, yet she refuses to apologize.

Should she be the bigger person and apologize to her half-sister, or is her half-sister the one who needs to apologize?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not apologizing for making my half sister cry? My half sister is 11 and I’m 15. My parents divorced when I was really young and my dad got my half sister’s mom pregnant a while after. They didn’t get together for real until my half sister was 3 and then my mom died so I went to live with the three of them and my dad had more kids with my half sister’s mom.

Her half-sister is really being annoying…and cruel.

I don’t know why but 2 or 3 years ago my half sister started telling me I was dumb and stupid and her mom was my mom and it was weird for me to talk about someone else being my mom. I told my dad and he went and talked to her but it didn’t help. She got worse. She said my mom was just some dead woman and her mom was being my mom. I told my dad more times and he talked to her more times but it didn’t help.

She got into a big argument with her half-sister.

So last week she said the same stuff again and I told her I have a mom and she died but she’s my real mom, not hers. She said she isn’t my real mom because she didn’t and didn’t died before I was an adult and that made her mom my mom and she called me a dummy for not understanding that it works that way. So I told her that if she died before I turn 18 she’s not my real sister anymore and I’ll remember that so I don’t call her that anymore. She started crying and her mom heard and asked what had happened.

Her dad and stepmom are taking her half-sister’s side.

She told her what I said and her mom told me I didn’t need to be a jerk and she’s only 11. I said she said my mom wasn’t my real mom because she died before I was 18 so I’m just making sure she knows the same will be true if she dies. When my dad got home he talked to us both and then he asked me to apologize and to understand why I was wrong. He said she’s younger than me and I really hurt her feelings.

Her dad at least listened to how she feels.

I said I didn’t care about her feelings since she doesn’t care about mine. He told me she still has more learning to do and if I don’t apologize this will always be between us even when she does learn. I didn’t apologize and my dad’s disappointed but said he accepted my stance. My half siblings mom though? She’s saying I need to be grounded for not apologizing and for not caring that I hurt my half sister. AITA?

Her half-sister may still be a kid, but she needs to apologize.

They both need to apologize, but the half-sister should go first.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The stepmom is the real problem.

She needs to use her stepmom’s words back at her.

This would’ve been an even more hurtful thing to say.

Eleven is old enough to know what she’s saying.

Her half-sister deserves consequences.

Her half-sister is just playing dumb to hurt her.

Or she needs some serious help.

