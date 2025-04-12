Her Parents Think She Should Turn Her Hubby’s Office Into A Full Guest Bedroom For Them, But She Says A Pull-Out Couch Is Enough

If you have the room in your home, it can be nice to set up a guest bedroom in case friends or family need to stay over.

What would you do if your parents were upset because you only had a pull-out couch in the guest bedroom because it was also used as your husband’s office and game room?

That is the situation that the daughter in this story is in, and she thinks her parents are out of line for demanding they set up a full bed.

AITAH – Parents expect us to have a guest room made up for them Pretty sure I know the answer but my parents keep going on about this. My husband and I have a 3 bedroom house, we don’t have children.

We have our bedroom, then we have my study and his study / games room. His study is in the bigger bedroom so we have a sofa bed for the (rare) occasion we have guests or one of us is ill.

My parents have never stayed with us because they refuse to sleep on the sofa bed and think it is childish that my husband has a “man cave”. I’m happy to offer up our bed but they don’t want that either – they say it’s “normal” to have a room with a proper made up bed in it for guests that otherwise gets no use, as they do. Fwiw my parents have a 4 bedroom house and one of those bedrooms is my dad’s “man cave” but his hobby is model cars and not video games so that’s more valid apparently.

We are moving to a new house on a quieter street that is again, 3 bedrooms and my parents have expressed hope that we will forgo my husband’s man cave and have a room dedicated to them for the 2-3 times a year they might visit. I disagree as this is our house, we live in it, and we choose how the rooms that WE pay for are used. If we didn’t want the space we’d downsize to a 2-bedroom house.

I’m planning to buy a new sofa bed anyway as the one we have isn’t that comfortable so fair enough, but they’re against ANY sofa bed even a fancy one that costs more than our own bed. So yeah, are we TAH?

