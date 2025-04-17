Her Roommate Thinks She’s A Good Cook, But She’s Actually Terrible. Now She’s Not Sure How To Tell Her The Truth Without Hurting Her Feelings.

How do you tell someone that their cooking is no bueno?

Her roommate is a terrible cook, and she needs to find some way to let her know the truth.

WIBTA for telling my roommate I don’t want to eat her food? “My roommate and I are both women around 30 and have lived together for around a year – we didn’t know each other at all previously. Things have gone relatively smoothly as roommates other than some frustration on my end about the fact that she doesn’t clean up after herself well, but it’s not unbearable and hasn’t been a source of conflict.

Here is the issue – she is not a good cook at all, but thinks she is. She gets dubious recipes from chatGPT and even when following a real recipe often makes strange alterations. On top of this, her food safety is very questionable. She frequently will leave perishable ingredients out on the counter for hours (think raw, defrosted chicken or shellfish sitting out all afternoon), she isn’t careful about cross contamination from meats to raw veggies, and she will often leave meals in the fridge for ages and still eat them – she eats two week old pasta out of the fridge on a regular basis. She also doesn’t wash her hands before or during cooking and doesn’t thoroughly wash the dishes she uses either.

Now this is fine if she’s eating it herself. She has a cast iron stomach and she’s a grown adult, so you do you. The issue is that she always wants to make big meals and share them with me. I have tried feigning disinterest, saying I’m not hungry, and even pretending to be sick to my stomach to avoid eating her food, but she is always very insistent that I eat some.

Almost every time I do I end up in the bathroom in misery shortly thereafter. It’s made worse by the fact that she’s always really excited about whatever she cooked – she genuinely thinks she’s a good cook and that she’s treating me. Given that she never picks up on the hints at all, how do I avoid eating her food without being the jerk? I don’t know of any way to say “hey actually I don’t want to eat that because your food safety is lax and everything you cook is lowkey nasty” without seeming cruel. She’s also been very unreceptive to any advice I’ve tried to give her – she got upset a few weeks ago when I asked her not to eat two week old lobster that had been sitting on the counter for four hours and basically said “chatGPT said it’ll be fine.””

I’m surprised the roommate doesn’t get sick from her own cooking.

Some people shouldn’t be allowed in the kitchen!

