Her Roommate Took Her Wi-fi Power Cord And Wouldn’t Give It Back, So She Called The Cops To Deal With It

Some roommates are too entitled, thinking they shouldn’t contribute to utility bills.

This woman and her roommate argued about the WiFi password, so her roommate took the WiFi power cord and wouldn’t give it back.

The argument escalated even more, and now this woman is wondering if she went too far by calling the police.

Read the story below and find out what happened.

AITAH for calling the COPS on my ROOMMATE knowing she’s afraid of them? I (34F) knew my roommate (23F) had a fear of cops. She’s like deathly scared because of her history with them. We had a verbal argument because she took my wi-fi power cord after I changed the password, and she locked herself in her room with it.

This woman warned her roommate that she’d call the cops.

I told her that she can have the new password, but she has to pay her part of the rent. My roommate didn’t want to. So, I told her to give my property back or I’m calling the cops.

Her roommate still wouldn’t give back her power cord.

She didn’t budge. She became more hysterical after I said that. So, I decided to just remove myself from the situation. I stepped outside and made the call.

The cops got the cord back from her roommate.

The Sheriff arrived while I was sitting on my front porch. I explained the situation. The Sheriff went inside to talk to her. I stayed outside.

They asked if she wanted to press charges against her roommate.

Sheriff came back out with my cord in their hand. Then, he asked if I wanted to press charges. I said no. I said I was just glad the situation ended.

She felt bad for calling the cops on her roommate.

Now, my roommate was mad. She has been saying how I could use her fear against her like that. I do feel bad given the heat of the moment, and I understand maybe this was a breach of trust somehow.

Her roommate should’ve just given the cord back.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person suggests finding a new roommate.

Here’s another valid point.

This comment makes sense.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, you have to do whatever it takes to solve the problem in front of you.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.