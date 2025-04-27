Her Irresponsible Brother Knows She Got A Lump Sum Of Money, But She Doesn’t Want To Give Him Any Of It

Every family has a black sheep…

AITA I (25f) don’t want to give my (33m) brother money. “I’m stuck in a moral dilemma here. Here’s my problem: My brother is CONSTANTLY in a bind. He’s always running on fumes in his bank account. Times are hard. I get it. He’s asked every family member for help and money and over the years he’s slowly gotten cut off. He’s never asked me for anything exorbitant, I’ll throw him $20 or $40 once in a blue moon when he says he needs help with gas. Well, my biological father and his stepfather passed away about a year and a half ago and I became sole executor to the estate. And my dad left me a big mess. I had to figure out the estate all by myself starting at 23 years old, and for the longest time, it looked like all assets would be forfeit to his debt.

As I worked with a lawyer and untangled everything, it turned out to be quite the opposite. I walked away with a healthy inheritance and have since put it all into investments and forgotten about it. I haven’t changed my lifestyle at all. I paid lawyer fees out of pocket and was literally on my own through the whole process. This is why I mention all of this: My brother knows that I got a lump sum and now we can’t talk without him almost begging. Just a lot of complaining about how he can’t afford his car insurance or food.

Again, I feel bad, it’s an awful situation to be in. But I almost don’t feel bad. His car insurance is 10x mine despite having the same value car because he has ignored several speeding tickets. He has lost his license already for doing the same thing. I have him 150 dollars just the other month because he said he was negative on his account and he couldn’t afford to go to work. A week later he was in Puerto Rico. He cries to me that he has no food in the fridge and then sends me pictures of his brand new PC gaming set up, and racing simulator.

I moved two hours away and last week he texted me saying that he was moving 20 minutes away. I don’t like to say it, but I felt like he was latching on to me. It made me feel claustrophobic. He has a pattern of crashing on one of my parent’s couches until he finds a woman to move in with, and when that relationship burns to the ground, he’s back home. But there is no home to go back to, so I feel like I’m his escape route. I texted him about this as subtly as I could, asking if he had savings and what he plans on doing if he gets kicked out as his current GF literally threatens to kick him out every week. He told me his only plan was to come up here and figure things out. I feel like he’s going to be asking me for a lot more financial favors.

Just this morning I asked if he could help me by lifting a 110 lb transmission from the ground to the back of my car, he countered by asking if I could give him 3k to fix his own car. I love my brother and I want to see him succeed but he literally cannot stay sober or keep a job, and I’d love to help him, but it’s almost like he’s allergic to making adult decisions. How do I tell him to get his **** together without sounding judgmental? Or am I actually just being judgmental?”

Her brother has burned way too many bridges for her to trust him.

And who could blame her?

