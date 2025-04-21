Her Sibling Tricked Her Into Babysitting Two Kids When She Only Agreed To Watch One, So She Said She’ll Never Babysit For Her Sibling Again

Watching babies and toddlers is hard work.

AITA for telling my sibling I’m not babysitting again? I’m a mom of a toddler. Since being a mom, it’s kind of difficult for me to deal with more than just my child. This is due to my mental health state. I’m super stressed from being in school, working full-time, and being a single mom.

All of my siblings have had their children before me, and I watched them, basically my whole childhood and teen years, as I’m the youngest. My sibling recently had a second child. She has been complaining about me, because I’m not offering to watch them. It’s nothing personal, I just don’t have the mental capacity.

They had an event they wanted to attend, and they have been hinting all week. They said they really needed a babysitter for the new baby. So, I tried to be nice.

I said, “Okay, I’ll watch the new baby.” I can’t watch the older one, as well.

Two kids, including my child, are already pushing it. With a third, I just know, I wouldn’t be able to handle it.

It’s time for me to babysit, and they came with both kids and said that the older one will be getting picked up and left for the event. When they left, the older one informed me no one was actually coming to get them. AITA for telling my sibling I don’t want to babysit again?

