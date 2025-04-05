Her Sister Has A Boyfriend Who Thinks Mean Pranks Are Funny, But This Sister Thinks Fake Proposing To Her And Mocking Her Crosses A Line

Some jokes go too far.

AITAH for humiliating my sister’s fiancé at a family gathering after what he did to her? My sister (28F) has been with her fiancé (32M) for three years. She’s always been the more reserved, quiet type, while he’s loud, extroverted, and sometimes a little over-the-top. We tolerated him, but recently, he crossed a serious line.

A few weeks ago, my sister came to me in tears because her fiancé had “pranked” her in front of his friends by pretending to propose in an elaborate setup, only to laugh in her face and say, “Just kidding, babe! You really thought I was serious?” His friends all laughed while she stood there, humiliated.

She didn’t break up with him (which I think she should have), but she was heartbroken. He later gave her some half-hearted excuse about how he actually had a proposal planned soon and this was just a joke gone wrong. Fast forward to this past weekend at our parents’ house. We were having a big family dinner, and he was there, acting like nothing happened. While chatting, someone asked when they were getting married, and before my sister could answer, he smirked and said, “Guess she’ll just have to wait and see, huh?”

That was it for me. I smiled sweetly and said, “Oh, is this like how she had to wait for that hilarious fake proposal in front of all your friends? That was so funny, right? Let’s all have a good laugh about it now.” The table went silent. My sister looked mortified, but my parents looked mad at him. He stammered something about it being a joke, but my dad straight-up told him, “That’s not a joke. That’s cruelty.”

He left shortly after, and now my sister is mad at me for “embarrassing him and making things worse.” I told her he embarrassed her first and deserved to be called out. My parents are backing me, but my sister says I’ve ruined things for her. AITAH?

