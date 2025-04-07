Her Sister Has Been Too Overbearing During Her Pregnancy, So She Doesn’t Want Her Around Until She Has the Baby

Everyone has their limit…

AITA for not wanting my sister around me for at least the rest of my pregnancy? “My sister (40f) is mom to six boys and our relationship in the last several years has been off. She always wanted a daughter. Always.

I (31f) remember when I was a kid and she’d talk about the daughter’s she’d have. She had names picked out and this image in her head of how she’d dress them and such. When she met her husband she told him she wanted to get married young and have kids young so she had plenty of time to make sure she had at least a few daughters. They had their first when they were 22 and their last when they were 34. My sister doesn’t believe in having kids past that age. Actually she said the only reason she had kids in her 30s was to try and have a girl. She doesn’t believe in that. That was already a point of contention between us. She used to tell me I’d get too old to have kids because my husband and I didn’t have kids in our 20s or more specifically my 20s. I always rolled my eyes at her and tried to ignore it. When I gave birth to mine and my husband’s son there was zero issue with my sister. But now I’m expecting again and my mom informed me that my sister wanted me to find out the gender of the baby and let her know beforehand.

Mom brought up how my sister had always wanted a daughter and how she was struggling with the idea I could live her dream so she’d like time to process if true. I asked my mom if she was serious and she said they were actually hoping I’d let my sister help with names if we’re having a girl, once she’s processed the news and all. I told my mom it wasn’t happening and she told me it could be fun and my sister’s got a long list of little girl names she saved for daughters. My sister called me after my talk with mom and screamed at me down the phone for being so insensitive and selfish. She told me it’s a small ask to find out the gender and let her know so she finds out if I was lucky and got a girl this time around. Then went on a rant about how unfair it is and she knows deep down I’m having a girl this time and how unfair it is when I don’t care about the gender of my kids but she always did.

My husband and I talked about it and when I told him I wasn’t sure I wanted to be around her right now he agreed. He said her negativity wasn’t good for me and who knows what she’d do if it got the best of her. So we decided we wouldn’t see her for at least the rest of my pregnancy. My dad and brothers get it but my sister and mom are mad. My sister thinks I’m robbing her of the chance to experience a baby girl and my mom said I’m overreacting. I tried to explain why to my mom but she told me it wouldn’t have hurt to make my sister feel included. I could easily see her trying to take over if this baby is a girl. Not just with the name but any decisions. Hell when the baby’s born if we have a girl I can see the potential for her to try and hog the baby. Not to mention the negativity about me having a girl and not her throughout my pregnancy. AITA for my decision?”

